When Is the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl Parade? All About the Victory Celebration — Including How to Watch

It's time for Philadelphia to party!

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans on Feb. 9, the team will return to their home city for a victory parade on Feb. 14.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, secured the Lombardi Trophy in a rematch against the Chiefs after their Super Bowl loss in 2023. Philadelphia ended the first half with 24 points, completely shutting out the Chiefs. It wasn't until the final minute of the third quarter that Kansas City managed to put numbers on the board.

Despite the Chiefs' aggressive efforts to minimize their deficit, the Eagles began to celebrate with roughly three minutes left in the fourth quarter — kicking things off by giving their head coach Nick Sirianni a Gatorade shower.

"[The team] talked about not wanting this to be over," Sirianni said in a post-game interview with the NFL on Fox. "They said the only way it's not over is if we have a parade and a ring ceremony. This 2024 Eagle team is not done yet, we've got a couple more things to celebrate."

Back in 2018, the Eagles were honored with a Super Bowl parade after beating the New England Patriots with an estimated 3 million fans in attendance, according to Philadelphia magazine.



Here's everything to know about the Philadelphia Eagles 2025 Super Bowl parade, including when it will happen and how to watch it.



When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade?

The Eagles Super Bowl victory parade will take place on Feb. 14, 2025, according to an announcement by the City of Philadelphia on X.

"Friday will be the day," Eagles President Don Smolenski confirmed on the 94WIP Morning Show. "Just watching the weather, we've got some snow coming this week so we want to be respectful for the city to do what they need to do."

He added, "It's a nice way to kick off the weekend."

Where is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade taking place?

On X, the Eagles reposted a video from 2018 narrated by Bradley Cooper — teasing that the victory parade will follow a similar route to seven years prior.

"At 13 miles, Broad Street is Philadelphia’s longest straightaway. It runs North to South, right through the heart of the city, and it just so happens to wind up down by Lincoln Financial Field," the actor says in the clip. "It may only be 100 feet wide, but we’ll find a way to make room for everyone."

At a press conference the day after the 2025 Super Bowl, officials confirmed that the Eagles parade will cover the stadium complex in South Philly to the steps of the Art Museum, according to Fox 29.

What time does the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade start?

The City of Philadelphia has not announced a start time for the Eagles victory parade. Back in 2018, the procession began at 11 a.m. ET and lasted approximately two hours.

Who is going to be in the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade?

The entire Philadelphia Eagles team — including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and head coach Nick Sirianni — are expected to attend the victory parade.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, Eagles President Don Smolenski and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel are also set to appear.



Where can I watch the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade?

The Eagles Super Bowl parade and rally will be broadcast locally on Fox 29 and Fox 29’s YouTube channel. Fans outside of the Philadelphia area can tune in via their local Fox channel.

Similar to years past, the NFL Network should also show highlights from the celebration.

