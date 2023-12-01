Philadelphia council votes to ban ski masks in various public places

Philadelphia City Council voted Thursday to ban ski masks in public and city spaces, including parks, public transit and government buildings.

The measure passed 13-2, with advocates saying the move would increase public safety. It establishes a $250 fine for wearing a mask, bumped to $2,000 if a mask is worn while committing a crime.

“This thoughtful measure seeks to create transparency, safety and decency in our daily interactions,” Councilmember Anthony Phillips, who introduced the legislation, wrote on Instagram after the vote. “Too many senior citizens expressed a sense of discomfort and anxiety over the past few years as ski masks became a serious threat to public safety.”

“City Council voted overwhelmingly to return both safety and power to citizens who want a more livable city where pride and civility are valued,” he added.

Phillips said he expects Mayor Jim Kenney to sign the bill into law.

While it passed with strong support in council, hearings about the bill were packed with members of the public speaking against it.

Ski masks and other face-covering masks are a popular fashion statement, especially among young Black men in the city, raising concerns that a ban could further criminalize daily life.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she could not in “good conscience vote for something that I feel criminalizes and marginalizes young Black men. I will keep working with my colleagues to ensure every resident feels safe moving about our city.”

The Philadelphia-based Juvenile Law Center said the group was “sad to see” the bill passed.

Philadelphia police argued that ski masks make it more difficult to stop crime, as the masks conceal the identity of suspects.

“Criminals have continued using masks to avoid capture, and it remains problematic, so the department fully supports the intent and rationale behind this ordinance,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Francis Healy said at a committee hearing last month.

