Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden sidelined weeks with foot injury

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be sidelined for about a month due to a foot injury, USA TODAY Sports has confirmed.

The 14-time All-Star suffered a torn tendon in his right foot, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The injury occurred in the 76ers' 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, when Harden had 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes.

Harden re-signed with the 76ers in the offseason on a two-year, $68.6 million deal, a significant pay reduction, and entered the season in shape and fully healed from previous hamstring issues he dealt with last season.

76ERS: NBA strips Philadelphia of two draft picks for tampering

Philadelphia is 4-5 after getting off to a 1-4 start to the season. Sixers center Joel Embiid has missed three games due to a "non-COVID-related" illness.

