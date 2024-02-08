Philadelphia 76ers rumored to join trade pursuit of Chicago’s Andre Drummond

Fans of the Chicago Bulls have a new ball club they may end up seeing veteran Bulls big man Andre Drummond traded to based on new reporting from The Stein Line’s Marc Stein. Per Stein, the “76ers, I’m told, have indeed registered interest Chicago’s Andre Drummond, joining the likes of (the Boston Celtics) and (the Dallas Mavericks).”

“Drummond is widely regarded as the Most Likely Bull To Be Traded this week after literally months of trade speculation in the Windy City,” suggests the Stein Line reporter. “Philadelphia obviously has an immediate need for reinforcements on its frontline with Joel Embiid sidelined indefinitely by a meniscus injury in his left knee.”

If the Bulls do indeed intend to pursue the UConn alum as a serious trade target, it could cost them more than some seem to think, with the Bulls reportedly seeking as many as three second-round picks for his services.

Will the Chicago Bulls actually trade anyone ahead of the NBA's 2024 trade deadline? https://t.co/O6btm9zpnu pic.twitter.com/tS1S9AbCUr — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 7, 2024

But from where the Bulls sit, a bidding war over a veteran big man on an expiring deal who does not figure to be part of Chicago’s long-term future is certainly nothing to get upset about.

