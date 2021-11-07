  • Oops!
76ers star Joel Embiid nearly knocked out Bulls guard Lonzo Ball with accidental swing

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
Joel Embiid was inches away from sending Bulls guard Lonzo Ball to the court out cold on Saturday night in Chicago.

Thankfully for everyone involved, his punch stopped just short.

The Philadelphia 76ers star, after losing the ball out of bounds while trying to drive to the hoop right before halftime at the United Center, swung his right fist wildly the other way out of frustration.

Ball, who was chasing Embiid through the lane, just barely got out of the way in time.

Embiid received a technical foul for the move, which easily could have caused some serious damage.

As no harm was actually done, though, Ball seemed to take it well.

Had Embiid or Ball been in just a slightly different position, however, Saturday night’s contest would have ended very, very differently.

