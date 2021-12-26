76ers guard Tyrese Maxey lands in COVID protocols day after home catches on fire

Tyrese Maxey’s Christmas weekend just got worse.

One day after his home caught fire, the Philadelphia 76ers guard landed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Maxey is now questionable for the 76ers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Maxey’s New Jersey home caught on fire around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to the Inquirer, and it suffered significant damage. Maxey and his family are all safe. Officials said the fire was deemed accidental and started in the garage, though it’s not clear what actually started the blaze.

Images show the damage sustained to @Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey's NJ home in a Christmas Eve fire. A team official says Maxey and his family are safe. https://t.co/nIgNBSiiog. pic.twitter.com/SRiAMkeTu8 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) December 25, 2021

Maxey is now one of five Philadelphia players in COVID-19 protocols. Georges Niang, Andre Drummond, Shake Milton and Danny Green are all sidelined, though there is hope that Niang may be eligible to return.

Maxey is averaging a career-high 17 points and 4.6 assists so far this season, his second with the 76ers after they selected him with the No. 21 overall pick in 2020 out of Kentucky. The 21-year-old is in the second year of his initial four-year, $12 million deal.