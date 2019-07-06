Philadelphia 76ers thank Jimmy Butler in tweet, misspell 'Butler'

Jimmy Butler is officially headed to the Miami Heat, but before he makes his way to South Beach the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to thank him for his contributions.

Like most teams, the 76ers opted to tweet out their appreciation for Butler. Only, there was one problem. They misspelled “Butler.”

Yes, you read that right. The 76ers botched the thank-you tweet and instead of thanking Jimmy Butler, the team thanked “Jimmy Buter.”

The unfortunate part is that Butler’s handle is spelled correctly in the message and his jersey is shown in the picture.

Check it out:

The Twitter gaffe joins the long list of missteps by teams using social media.

In the future, we advise a quick proofread or at the very least checking the player’s handle before sending out a thank you.

