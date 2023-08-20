Phil Spencer says parents would have wanted to ‘go together’

Anne and Richard Spencer died on the family farm in Kent

Phil Spencer, the TV presenter, has said his parents would have wanted to “go together” after their deaths in a car accident.

The Location, Location, Location star’s mother Anne and father David died when their car toppled off a bridge and into a river on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, as they were going to lunch on Friday.

Spencer, 53, said his mother had thought they would “go together”, and he thought they “would have held hands under water and quietly slipped away”.

He said his father, 89, and his 82-year-old mother were suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s respectively and the future was likely to be difficult, making their sudden and simultaneous deaths “a good end”.

Spencer wrote on Instagram: “As a family we are all trying to hold on to the fact Mum and Dad went together and that neither will ever have to mourn the loss of the other one, which is a blessing in itself.

“Although they were both on extremely good form in the days before (hence the sudden idea to go out to lunch), Mum’s Parkinson’s and Dad’s dementia had been worsening and the long-term future was set to be a challenge. So much so that Mum said to me only a week ago that she had resigned to thinking ‘now it looks like we will probably go together’. And so they did.

“That was what God had planned for them – and it was a good plan.”

Spencer said the accident was “what God had planned for them” so they could stay together after six decades of marriage. They had four children.

Describing the moments before the accident, he wrote: “The car, going very slowly, toppled over a bridge on the farm drive, upside down into the river.

“There were no physical injuries, and I very much doubt they would have even fought it – they would have held hands under the water and quietly slipped away.

“Their carer was in the car and managed to climb out of a back window so the alarm was raised quite quickly. As many farmers do, my brother had a penknife and so was able to cut the seat belts. He pulled them out of the river but they never regained consciousness.

“Although desperately sad and shocked beyond all belief, all family are clear that, if there can ever be such a thing as having a ‘good end’, this was it.”

David and Anne Spencer had four children and were grandparents of eight. Kirstie Alsopp, Spencer’s long-time Location Location Location co-host, paid tribute to them, writing: “This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end and they were lovely people.

“They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived – they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved. They were both people of Christian faith. Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: “KFRS was called at 12.38pm on Friday August 18 to reports of a car in the river near Bekesbourne Lane, in Littlebourne, near Canterbury. Three fire engines and a water safety unit attended.”