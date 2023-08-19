Phil Spencer mourns parents both killed in horror crash on Kent farm

(ES)

Location Location Location star Phil Spencer has been rocked by the tragic deaths of both his parents in a freak car crash on the farm he grew up on.

Both his father Richard, 89, and mother Anne, 82, died on Friday when their car fell into a shallow river that flows through their estate in Littlebourne, near Canterbury, Kent.

The pair had been on the way to their local pub. They were both pulled from their car and rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Another woman in her 60s suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

His close friend and co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp told The Sun that she had spoken to Phil about the tragedy.

My Mum, my favourite place & my favourite poem - a special family day in Polzeath!! pic.twitter.com/SvFrvLWWFK — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpencerTV) May 29, 2017

Kirstie said: “His parents were together and that’s something that is a great source of solace to them all.

“They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived — they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved. They were both people of Christian faith.

“Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time.”

A local told the paper the tragedy happened by a small stone bridge - which some neighbours considered dangerous.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended along with other emergency services and a man and woman in their 80s were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

“A third person, a woman in her 60s, was in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries. The next of kin has been informed and a report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Three fire engines and a water rescue unit spent two hours removing the vehicle from the river. It remains unclear who was driving at the time of the accident.