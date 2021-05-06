Phil Spector's Los Angeles Castle Where He Killed Actress Lana Clarkson Sells for $3.3 Million

Photography by Mark Liddell; Inset: Al Seib-Pool/Getty

Phil Spector's former Los Angeles home, where he murdered actress Lana Clarkson, has officially sold.

On Tuesday, the 10,590-square-foot castle-inspired residence in Alhambra — a city in the San Gabriel Valley area of L.A. — sold for $3.3 million, according to the home's listing with Douglas Elliman.

Known as Pyrenees Castle, the home was purchased by Spector back in 1998 for $1.1 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited property records.

The home sits on just over two and a half acres of land and includes 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's an additional pair of bedrooms and bathrooms located above the home's four-car garage.

The house was sold by Spector's ex-wife, Rachelle Short, per Mansion Global. Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman represented both Short and the buyer.

Credited with developing the "Wall of Sound," Spector produced hits for artists including The Ronettes, The Beatles and Tina Turner.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Spector married his first wife, Ronettes front-woman Ronnie Spector, in 1968. Throughout their abusive marriage, the producer kept her sequestered in their California mansion and subjected her to years of psychological torment before she was able to escape.

"I thought, I wasn't going to sing again and that I was going to die there," she recalled to PEOPLE in 2018. She went on to divorce the producer in 1974, and move back to New York to rebuild her musical career.

In 2009, Spector was sentenced to prison for 19 years to life for his second-degree murder conviction in the 2003 shooting of Clarkson.

Clarkson, a 40-year-old actress who starred in the 1985 cult film Barbarian Queen, was found in the foyer of Spector's mansion with a gunshot wound to the mouth in 2003. The defense claimed Clarkson was depressed over a breakup and used a 38-caliber pistol to kill herself.

Jurors in Spector's first trial, which ended in September 2007, failed to reach a verdict after deliberating for 15 days. His retrial began in October 2008.

He was depicted by Al Pacino in the HBO's 2013 biopic Spector, which chronicled his first trial.

Spector then died earlier this year. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed in a statement that Spector "was pronounced deceased of natural causes" on Jan. 16 at an outside hospital.

"His official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner in the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office," the statement continued.

Spector's cause of death was later revealed to be from complications of COVID-19, his daughter, Nicole Audrey Spector, told The New York Times.