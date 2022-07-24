Phil Petty’s wife pens emotional tribute to her husband

Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty died Thursday. On Saturday, his wife Morgan wrote a touching tribute and message to her husband through a Facebook post, and announced the establishment of a scholarship fund:

—————

“To my sweet husband and the father to our precious babies. Never did I imagine going to the hospital and not bringing you home. Never could I imagine a heart could hurt this bad.

“We were about to start a new beginning and create so many more memories together. We still had so much to do and I don’t know why you had to leave us so soon. They always say God needed you more but it’s hard to fathom that because I needed you and Sage and McCoy needed their daddy.

“To think of all the firsts that will be missed with you, all the memories that I’ll have make alone; it’s not fair. As I sit here and read all the tributes made to the love of my life it makes me so proud and honored to have you as my husband. I will continue to instill the qualities that I watched you teach our babies and make sure that they carry on what you left behind. I will make sure our kids remember everything about you and I will share with our grandchildren just how great their grandpa was. You were my everything, my heart and my soul.

“To honor you and your legacy the kids and I wanted to start the Phil Petty Scholarship foundation. I will make sure that we continue to live and carry on the legacy of Phil Petty.

“I love you P2 always and forever and there will never be a day you won’t be by side and in my heart. Love you to the moon and back to the dirt. Until I get to feel your soft arms around me!”

—————

Phil Petty died Thursday at 43 years old after a brief illness. He was a three-year starter at quarterback under coach Lou Holtz at South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to back-to-back Outback Bowl victories against Ohio State during the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

He and Morgan were married 12 years and had two children, Sage and McCoy.

The introduction to the scholarship set up in his name reads: “To honor the life and legacy of Gamecock great, Phil Petty, his wife Morgan Petty, and his family has established the Phil Petty Football Scholarship to benefit a future Gamecock Football player. Funds raised in Phil’s name will go directly towards supporting a Gamecock Football student-athlete in their drive to personify Phil’s legacy as a Gamecock legend.”

Petty’s funeral services will be Tuesday at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach.

“Phil was a loving husband and father with a heart that bled of garnet and black for his Gamecocks,” his obituary reads. Lee Funeral Home is handling the services.