Phil Nevin returns from ban, but Angels can't produce at plate and lose to Orioles

Dean Kremer combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Angels 1-0 on Saturday for their first seven-game winning streak in five years.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin returned after serving a 10-game suspension. He exchanged lineup cards before the game with his son Tyler, a rookie third baseman with the Orioles. Tyler went one for two with a walk.

Baltimore is on its longest winning streak since it won seven in a row Aug. 7-13, 2017. The Orioles are 28-20 since a 14-24 start and closed to within 3½ games of a wild-card berth. At 42-44, they are two games under .500 for the first time since April 11 at 1-3.

The Angels dropped to 1-7 on a nine-game trip and at 38-48 are a season-worst 10 games under .500. They are 14-35 since a 24-13 start and have 14 runs combined in their last eight games.

Kremer (3-1) gave up two hits and three walks in five innings and tied a career high with seven strikeouts. He has pitched shutout ball in four of his last five starts, lowering his season ERA to 2.15.

Bruce Zimmermann, Joey Krehbiel, Felix Bautista and Jorge Lopez followed, with Lopez retiring Kurt Suzuki on a game-ending flyout with a runner on second base for his 16th save in 20 chances.

Anthony Santander had two hits that included an RBI single in the fourth off Patrick Sandoval (3-4). Ryan Mountcastle singled, advanced on a wild pitch and came around on Santander’s single.

Trey Mancini had a single in the fifth and has hit safely in 16 consecutive starts since June 21.

Sandoval surrendered one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings and struck out 10. He has given up three runs or fewer in 12 of 14 starts this season.

Phil Nevin returns

Nevin was suspended for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Seattle on June 26. “It’s been tough. It felt like a month really,” Nevin said.

Trainer's room

Angels: Right-hander Jimmy Herget (shoulder impingement) is expected to throw off a mound next week.

Up next

Angels: Left-hander José Suarez (1-2, 4.30 ERA) is 0-0 with a 5.19 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two career appearances against Baltimore.

Orioles: Right-hander Austin Voth (0-1, 7.20) has thrown two scoreless innings with three strikeouts over two career appearances against the Angels.

