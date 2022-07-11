This is what Phil Neville had to say about Wayne Rooney taking D.C. United coach job

Former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will take over as coach at D.C. United, where he played in 2018-19, according to the Washington Post and other media outlets.

Rooney arrived in D.C. on Sunday, the club was finalizing paperwork Monday and an announcement is expected Tuesday.

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville, who was Rooney’s teammate with Manchester United and England, had plenty to say Monday about the news from D.C. United.

“I suppose Wayne’s got a slight advantage over me coming into the league because he played in MLS, he’s got experience in MLS, he’s been on the road trips, he’s played with some of these players, he’s played in these stadiums, been in the environments and the climates,” Neville said. “He knows what it’s all about and that gives him a great advantage.

“He’s not one of those managers you read about in MLS that come from foreign shores and it takes then 12 months to 18 months to get used to it and the salary caps. He’s been involved in the salary caps and knows everything about the league.”

Although D.C. United has is second-to-last in the Eastern Conference finals and coming off a 7-0 loss to Philadelphia, Neville is optimistic about Rooney’s chances.

“He’s got a good team there, a good roster, one of the most in-form strikers in the league (Taxi Fountas),” he said. “It’s a good organization and I’m sure he’ll do well. He’s had a great start to his managerial career. I know the work he’s put in has been really good as far as developing his coaching style.

“What I would say to any coach anywhere in the world, but particularly in the EPL and England, is that MLS is a brilliant league to manage in. It’s the most difficult league in the world to win, to be successful. He’s just going to have to get used to the rain and lightning delays.”

Rooney comes in with high expectations. Neville feels the job Rooney did at Derby County prepared him for the task at hand.

“It’s going to be tough because he comes with a really good reputation, he’s one of the most iconic figures in English football, the most successful scorer in England and Manchester United history and that brings a certain level of expectation. But ever since I was introduced to him and we became teammates, the boy has that touch where he succeeds. He’s got that hunger and desire to do everything it takes to be successful.

“In his managerial career so far, he was thrown in the deep end at Derby where they had no money, takeover problems, points deduction. He nearly performed a miracle, so in a way, this job might be slightly easier because he’ll be under better conditions. There is no relegation in this league like there is in England.”

Neville and Rooney will meet for the first time as coaches on Sept. 18 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Inter Miami notes

Forward Gonzalo Higuain, who missed Saturday’s game at Orlando with an undisclosed non-COVID illness, returned to practice Monday and is expected to be ready for the home game Wednesday against second-place Philadelphia…Neville said he expects new signee Coco Jean of France to get his visa cleared next week and hopes he can play in the road game at New York FC on July 23. Playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded from Toronto FC, is also awaiting his visa, but his could take another few weeks. In the meantime, he is in South Florida with his family, looking for a home and getting used to the weather. “The heat has really shocked him, coming from Toronto,” Neville said. “That’s something he’ll have to get used to.”...Romeo Beckham, the 19-year-old son of team co-owner David Beckham, scored his first goal of the season for Inter Miami II on a free kick in a 3-1 win over Orlando City 2 on Sunday.