Team Captain Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Phil Mickelson: US and UK will soon come around to supporting LIV Golf Series - GETTY IMAGES

Phil Mickelson has claimed that the US and UK will “soon come around” to LIV Golf because the series is “loved throughout the world” apart from the two countries who view them negatively.

Mickelson made the comments on the eve of the £22million event in Jeddah. It is the first time the six-time major winner has played in the Kingdom since being quoted earlier this year calling the Saudis “scary motherf------ to be involved with” and declaring that he was only showing interest in the rebel circuit because of the leverage it gave him in his long-running dispute with the PGA Tour over media rights.

Three months after these remarks came to light - and after he had been suspended by the PGA Tour for working against his home circuit - the 52-year-old signed with LIV in a deal believed to be worth $200million, appearing in the inaugural event in Hertfordshire and the five tournaments since.

LIV’s seventh 54-holer - that starts on Friday - at the Royal Greens Country Club was perhaps always going to be awkward for him and he was duly asked about his controversial put-down of the country in his press conference on Thursday.

Yet after reiterating his assertion that those statements came from an off-the-record conversation with a US journalist and insisting that “my experience with everybody associated with LIV Golf has been nothing but incredibly positive and I have the utmost respect for everybody who I've been involved with”, Mickelson explained why he believes the entire sport will also be seduced by the upstart league backed by the Public Investment Fund, controlled by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Golf is very lucky to have the PIF invest in the game… being influxed with billions of dollars,” he said. “Now the US and the UK are not favourable to this, but everywhere else in the world, LIV Golf is loved. It is very negatively viewed currently [in the US and UK], but that has been changing and evolving already and in a few years LIV will be not only accepted but appreciated, because of the involvement and the influx of capital and what it is doing.”

Since jumping ship from the PGA Tour - the circuit on which he won more than £80million - Mickelson has been careful not to criticise the Sawgrass hierarchy, who he previously accused of “running a tyranny” and of “obnoxious greed”. But he has now gone back on the front foot, warning the Tour that they will come out losers in golf’s civil war.

“I've spoken with people who have had dealings that have not been positive with the [PGA] Tour and have had nothing but positive experiences with LIV,” Mickelson said. “For a long, long time, my 30 years on the PGA Tour, pretty much all the best players played on the PGA Tour. That will never be the case again.

"I think going forward you have to pick the side you think is going to be successful. And I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf. I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards. And I love the side that I'm on.”