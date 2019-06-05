Phil Mickelson preps for U.S. Open by acing the Pebble Beach replica hole at Jim Nantz' house

Phil Mickelson preps for the U.S. Open in Jim Nantz' backyard. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Phil Mickelson preps for the U.S. Open in Jim Nantz' backyard. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Phil Mickelson and Jim Nantz gave the world a gift Wednesday.

Mickelson, in the lead-up to the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, visited Nantz’s backyard replica of the California course and drained a hole-in-one with the broadcaster’s iconic voice describing the events.

Wedge drop.

Mickelson is hoping it becomes reality next door at the real Pebble Beach, where he’s never won a U.S. Open. It’s the last tournament the lefty needs to complete a career Grand Slam and he’s finished runner-up there six times.

Last week he announced a change in his equipment, going with two drivers. One is to hit “cute cuts on the fairway” and another to “hit bombs.” And on Tuesday he shared a golf tip from the 10th hole of Pebble Beach, even taking a shot at his “weekend off” when he missed the cut at the Memorial.

