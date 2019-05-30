Phil Mickelson mocks Bubba Watson's 'grizzly bear chest' to announce confidence-boosting club change

Phil Mickelson says hitting bombs increases attractiveness in an on-going social media conversation with Bubba Watson. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Phil Mickelson explained his change of clubs in a way only Phil can.

The Memorial Tournament teed off Thursday and Mickelson took to Instagram to explain an equipment change in his bag. It has to do with confidence, hitting bombs and an ongoing public social media conversation with Bubba Watson about how to hit bombs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mickelson: hitting bombs increases attractiveness

Mickelson’s post masquerades as a late-night infomercial trying to sell equipment. Or at least a “Saturday Night Live” clip making fun of the selling of emotion and looks for an unrelated product.

“I saw a post of Bubba Watson hitting bombs without a shirt on,” Mickelson said. “And he had bare chest hair and I don’t mean b-a-r-e chest hair, I mean grizzly bear — b-e-a-r — chest hair.

“And I thought if I have to have that to hit bombs, I don’t want to hit bombs. So I have a shorter driver where I can hit cute little cuts into the fairway.

“Then I realized when I was not hitting bombs, my confidence was low, my self-esteem was low, often times I wouldn’t want to get out of bed. And so when I started hitting bombs my confidence shot back up, my testosterone came back, my overall attractiveness increased. And so I’m going to have a driver to hit cute cuts on the fairway and [another one] to hit bombs.”

All of that with a straight face.

Mickelson, Watson debate best prep

Watson and Mickelson have been going back-and-forth on social, with the 40-year-old Watson showing the lefty late last month how to properly work out in order to get those “bombs.”

Story continues

Mickelson, 49, retaliated by taking a shot at Watson’s calves and arms — or lackthereof. Two weeks ago Watson posted his “grizzly bear chest hair” video, in Mickelson’s words, and reviewed film of his glutes as the proper “bomb” attribute.

The video is in Watson’s fairway now.

Mickelson seeking Open title

The announcement comes two weeks before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the final tournament Mickelson needs to complete a career Grand Slam. He won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am there in February and has finished runner-up at the Grand Slam event six times.

Mickelson has made equipment changes before, as detailed by Golf Digest, including using two drivers and ditching the sand wedge while winning the 2006 BellSouth Classic and ensuing Masters.

He averages drives of 306.9 yards and ranks 207 out of 208 PGA Tour golfers in driving accuracy at 46.97 percent.

More from Yahoo Sports: