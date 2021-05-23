Can Phil Mickelson finish it? Top stories and what to look for at the PGA Championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Blondin
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first three rounds of the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course have created some compelling storylines heading into Sunday’s final round.

Phil Mickelson, at the age of 50, holds a one-stroke lead over two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in his bid to become the oldest major champion in history. The final pairing of Mickelson and Koepka have a combined nine major titles — five for Mickelson and four for Koepka.

Louis Oosthuizen is two strokes behind Mickelson, and a total of eight golfers are within five strokes of his lead.

Will Phil Mickelson make history?

Julius Boros is the oldest major champion, having won the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48 years, 4 months and 18 days. Mickelson turns 51 on June 16.

He is the fifth player age 50 or older since 1900 to hold at least a share of a 54-hole lead at a major, joining Tom Watson (2009 Open Championship at Turnberry, 59 years old), Greg Norman (2008 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, 53), Julius Boros (1973 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, 53) and Harry Vardon (1920 U.S. Open at Inverness Club, 50).

The lead could be a lot larger than one stroke. When Mickelson made a 7-foot birdie putt on the 10th green to reach 5 under for his round and 10 under for the tournament, he opened up a five-shot lead and had played his last 18 holes 10-under par.

But he missed a 9-foot birdie putt on 11, drove into a penalizing fairway bunker and left a 26-foot par putt on the lip for a bogey on 12, and doubled 13 with a hooked tee shot into water and missed 12-foot bogey putt to fall to 7 under.

“I’m playing a lot better than the score is showing and I think if I can just stay sharp tomorrow, I’ll post a score that better reflects how I’m actually playing,” Mickelson said.

Though Mickelson has 44 PGA Tour victories and five major titles, his last major win came in 2013 and he has fallen to 115th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Can Brooks Koepka make his own history?

Since the PGA Championship changed from match play to stroke play in 1958, no one has won three Wanamaker trophies in four years, and that is what Koepka can accomplish on Sunday.

He won the 2018 PGA at Bellerive Country Club and 2019 tournament at Bethpage Black during his stretch of four major titles and two runner-up finishes in a span of nine tournaments from 2017-19. Jack Nicklaus from 1971-75 won three Wanamakers.

“I left a lot out there,” Koepka said. “I’ve got a chance to win, so that’s all I wanted to do today is not give back any shots and be there (Sunday) with a chance, and I’ve got that.”

Injuries perhaps more than the competition may have kept Koepka from winning more majors since the 2019 PGA, and he’s not entirely healthy this week, either. He’s in just his third tournament back on the PGA Tour since having right knee surgery, and he missed the cut in the previous two — the Masters and last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Koepka still can’t bend his right knee enough to properly squat to read putts, but it hasn’t hampered him enough to keep him from becoming the first player to be in the top five at the conclusion of 13 of 14 PGA Championship rounds.

Can Louis Oosthuizen regain his putting stroke?

Oosthuizen leads the PGA Tour this season in the category “Strokes Gained: Putting,” and he was putting well through the first two rounds, making 31 of 33 putts inside 10 feet.

He inexplicably lost his touch on the greens Saturday, missing putts of 13, 12, 8, 6, 4 and 3 feet. Yet he still shot a 72 and is just two shots out of the lead.

In his 68 Friday, the South African was seventh in a field of 156 players in strokes gained putting, rolling in 107 feet of putts in 27 total putts to gain nearly three shots on the field in the category. On Saturday, he was 78th in a field of 81 and totaled just 54 feet of made putts on 32 strokes to lose more than three strokes to the field.

“I was just sort of fighting to stay in it, and at the end there started judging the greens wrong and everything just fell apart,” Oosthuizen said. “All in all, two behind going into Sunday, I’ve got to take a lot of positives out of that with the way I was playing today.”

Can he regain his confidence to avoid being a major runner-up, or worse, again? The 2010 British Open winner has second-place finishes in all four majors.

Will someone make a run at the lead?

There are 22 players at even par or better, and many have championship pedigree.

Kevin Streelman is alone in fourth, major champions Bryson DeChambeau and Gary Woodland are tied for seventh at 2 under, Paul Casey is 1-under, and those at even include Jordan Spieth, who is looking to complete the career Grand Slam, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay.

South African Branden Grace is tied for fifth at 3 under with fellow countryman Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and already has a win in South Carolina.

Going into 2021 the South African had one PGA Tour win. It came at the 2016 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island. He added a win in February at the Puerto Rico Open, which was played the same week as the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, so none of the world’s top players were in the field.

Grace moved up the leaderboard with a 2-under 34 on the front nine Saturday and stumbled with three bogeys in four holes on the back nine before a closing birdie pulled him within four shots of the lead.

How difficult will the Ocean Course play?

The par-72 Ocean Course played to a stroke average of 74.78 in the opening round. That increased to 75.52 in the second round and dropped to 73.04 Saturday.

The wind is expected to be similar to the first two days, and the PGA still hasn’t used all of the course’s available yardage, so how yielding will it be in the final round?

Other things you should know about the 2021 PGA Championship heading into the final round:

How long the Ocean Course has played

The Ocean Course was heralded as the longest course in major championship history, but it hasn’t played to its full distance of 7,876 yards through the first three rounds.

Largely to accommodate wind conditions and to provide variety, the PGA of America has moved tees forward on many occasions, resulting in course yardages of 7,660 on Thursday, 7,655 on Friday and 7,700 yards on Saturday.

How much each player will earn in the major

The PGA Championship purse is $12 million, with the winner taking home $2.16 million in addition to the Wanamaker Trophy.

The runner-up will earn $1.296 million, third place pays $816,000, fourth pays $576,000, 10th is worth $297,000, 20th is $163,000, 50th is $26,000, and 70th is $19,600.

Players making the cut but finishing below 70th receive less than $19,600 in increments of $100 per place. Everyone in the tournament who turned in two scorecards makes $3,200., so it was worth the trip for the 18 club pros who missed the cut.

Watch: Sunday Round 4 TV schedule at PGA Championship

On Sunday, ESPN+ has live coverage from 8-10 a.m., ESPN is live from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and CBS has the conclusion of the championship from 1-7 p.m. — along with live streaming broadcast coverage on the Paramount+ subscription service.

CBS will air additional coverage on CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com, and ESPN+ will have live coverage of six featured groups and the final three holes.

Sunday’s weather forecast for Kiawah Island

Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and dry conditions, though a stray light shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon as the sea breeze is forecast to remained pinned just inland from the coast.

After relatively calm conditions Saturday the wind will pick up a bit Sunday. Westerly winds of 7-13 mph are forecast for the morning before shifting southwesterly around midday and increasing to 12-17 mph with gusts of 18-22 mph in the afternoon. The forecast is provided to the PGA by meteorologist Joe Halvorson.

The history of the Wanamaker Trophy

The Wanamaker Trophy dates back to 1916, when the PGA of America was formed. It’s named after Rodman Wanamaker, the owner of a department store founded in Philadelphia that was a leading seller of golf equipment in the early 1900s.

Wanamaker helped organize the meeting of golf professionals that led to the formation of the PGA of America, and to the all-professional tournament that is the PGA Championship.

The trophy stands 28 inches high, is 10.5 inches in diameter and 27 inches from handle to handle, weighs 27 pounds, and has the names of the past 102 winners inscribed.

Final round tee times

7:30 a.m. – Brian Gay

7:40 a.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Garrick Higgo

7:50 a.m. – Lucas Herbert, Brendan Steele

8:00 a.m. – Henrik Stenson, Byeong Hun An

8:10 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Brad Marek

8:20 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Harris English

8:30 a.m. – Robert Streb, Cam Davis

8:40 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge

8:50 a.m. – Jimmy Walker, Abraham Ancer

9:00 a.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

9:10 a.m. – Dean Burmester, Matt Jones

9:20 a.m. – Sam Horsfield, Danny Willett

9:30 a.m. – Tom Lewis, Chan Kim

9:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Stewart Cink

9:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Wyndham Clark

10:10 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Emiliano Grillo

10:20 a.m. – Justin Rose, Lee Westwood

10:30 a.m. – Jason Scrivener, Robert MacIntyre

10:40 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Aaron Wise

10:50 a.m. – Daniel van Tonder, Viktor Hovland

11:00 a.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa

11:10 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm

11:20 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Alex Noren

11:30 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Carlos Ortiz

11:40 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Ben Cook

11:50 a.m. – Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama

12:00 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington

12:10 p.m. – Will Zalatoris, Ian Poulter

12:20 p.m. – Steve Stricker, Scottie Scheffler

12:30 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Joel Dahmen

12:40 p.m. – Harry Higgs, Richy Werenski

12:50 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Jason Kokrak

1:00 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:10 p.m. – Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

1:40 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:50 p.m. – Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

2:00 p.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann

2:10 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Branden Grace

2:20 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Streelman

2:30 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

Latest Stories

  • Auston Matthews leads the way as Maple Leafs even series with Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday night to even their first-round playoff series 1-1.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Khris Middleton hits winner as Bucks beat the Heat in OT

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Lightning criticize officiating after Kucherov leaves following dirty slash

    The defending Stanley Cup champions are unhappy with the officiating after Nikita Kucherov left Game 4 after being slashed by Anthony Duclair.

  • Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

    Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Fleury blanks Wild 4-0 as Vegas grabs 3-1 lead in series

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 35 saves for his 16th career postseason shutout, Nicolas Roy scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat Minnesota 4-0 in Game 4.

  • Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov pace Lightning's rout of Panthers

    Alex Killorn scored a pair of second-period goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from its first postseason loss to rout the Florida Panthers 6-2 and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • With French Open a week away, Coco Gauff wins first 2 clay titles on same day

    "I like the dirt now."

  • PGA Championship: Jordan Spieth's run at Kiawah Island may have come too late

    Moving Day was good to Jordan Spieth. But did his leaderboard charge come too late to claim the Career Grand Slam?

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses in Geneva Open final

    Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday's final of the Geneva Open.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Red Star Belgrade fans riot during Serbian title celebration

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several people have been injured and more than 100 Red Star Belgrade fans were arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations of the club’s Serbian national league soccer title. The fans first set off fireworks from the bridges and banks of the Sava River in downtown Belgrade on Saturday evening and then went on a rampage through a Belgrade district where several popular restaurants are located. Customers ran in panic or locked themselves inside the restaurants as fans demolished chairs and tables, broke windows and clashed with restaurant security guards who the Red Star fans claimed are supporters of the rival Partizan Belgrade club. Serbia’s Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the national RTS television station that about 130 mostly Red Star fans were arrested and that several people were injured during the riots. “This will no longer be tolerated,” Vulin said. “This scum that shamed our city, Red Star and its celebration deserves to be sharply punished.” The celebration by thousands of Red Star fans was announced in advance and was tolerated by authorities despite a ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and outbursts of nationalism. With the return of nationalists to power in Serbia nine years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies, acting as security while promoting a nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities. Several members of a radical Partizan fan group have been arrested since February and accused of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in what officials say is a major crackdown against crime. The Associated Press

  • Doncic has 31 points, Mavs beat Clippers 113-103 in Game 1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth. Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 113-103 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw. “We won the game,” he said. “That's all that matters for me.” Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 18 for the Mavs, who led most of the game. Doncic and Hardaway Jr. made five 3-pointers each, and Finney-Smith had four to help Dallas shoot 47% from long-range. “I just know they're going to send two guys at Luka. You’ve just got to be ready to shoot,” Finney-Smith said. The Clippers gave up 68 points to four other players besides Doncic, including 14 to 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. “We're a strength-in-numbers operation,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka is a great player and KP is a great player, but as a team we know that everybody has got to be ready and pull their weight when called upon.” Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points. But they were a combined 3 of 14 on 3-pointers. As a team, the Clippers were 11 for 40 after leading the NBA at 41% during the regular season. Marcus Morris missed all six of his attempts. “Our spirits are still high and we believe in ourselves,” Leonard said. “Nothing good comes easy.” Game 2 is Tuesday night at Staples Center. “I plan on this team bouncing back,” George said. The Clippers didn’t make more than three 3-pointers in a quarter until the fourth, when they hit four. Dallas controlled the closing minutes, ending the game on an 18-5 run. The Clippers were limited to two baskets — both by George — over that stretch. “We had a lot of bad plays, a lot of breakdowns, but when we were dialed in we had a great stretch where we took over the game," George said. “That’s just got to be us all 48 minutes.” The Clippers tied it at 60 early in the third on Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer before the Mavs scored eight in a row to go up 68-60. Leonard drew the Clippers within two on a steal and one-handed jam that left Maxi Kleber sliding across the baseline on his rear. But Finney-Smith scored on George's turnover and Doncic hit a 3, keeping the Mavs ahead 86-80 to end the third. Trailing by 10, the Clippers outscored the Mavs 26-13 over the end of the first and start of the second quarter to take their first lead. Rajon Rondo capped the spurt with back-to-back 3-pointers. Beverley made consecutive baskets that put the Clippers ahead by four, but Dallas answered in a hurry. The Mavs ran off 11 straight points — including three 3-pointers by Doncic and Hardaway — to lead 60-55 going into halftime. The Mavs came out charging, hitting six of their first nine shots and soon leading by 12 points. The Clippers had defenders in their faces as they missed nine of their first 11 attempts, with George tossing up airballs in both quarters. TIP-INS Mavericks: Kleber had six points and nine rebounds after missing six of his last eight regular-season games with a sore right Achilles. ... Both Rick Carlisle and Tyronn Lue coached without masks on, something the league approved earlier in the day. Clippers: Cardboard cutouts were added to make the lower bowl appear full of fans, although attendance continues to be limited by pandemic rules. FACES IN THE CROWD Hardaway enjoyed seeing fans, even opposing ones, in the stands. About 6,100 were on hand in a building that typically holds 18,000. “Seeing people sitting courtside felt good,” he said. “That atmosphere, that presence of fans in the arena, watching, making sure the opposing team isn’t making free throws, doing everything to distract you. It levels up your awareness.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Canadian international Lindsay Agnew breaks foot in training with NWSL side

    Canadian international Lindsay Agnew has been sidelined by a broken foot. The 26-year-old, who joined the North Carolina Courage last June, made the announcement on social media in advance of North Carolina's 2-1 home opener loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday. Agnew, who can play fullback, wingback and forward, said she suffered the injury in training this week. "I am very heartbroken about this unexpected curveball and the timing of it," she wrote. "But I'm thankful for my family, friends and teammates for their support through the process. "I'll do everything I can to be back on the field as soon as possible." Agnew has 15 caps for Canada, most recently appearing at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Canadian keepers shine However, one Canadian who did see action during the Orlando-North Carolina game was veteran goalkeeper Erin McLeod. The 38-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., was making her first regular-season appearance for the Pride. After Sydney Leroux put Orlando up 1-0 in the 36th minute, McLeod made two crucial saves to keep her side ahead. The first came early in the second, as McLeod parried a blistering shot from North Carolina's Jessica McDonald. After the striker had been fed a dangerous through ball into the area, McLeod jumped into the air, her right hand getting just enough on McDonald's shot to slap it over the bar. The second was even more harrowing as McLeod fumbled a save. With the ball trickling toward goal, McLeod – on her back – managed to extend a hand to once again deny McDonald. Erin McLeod comes up clutch for Orlando: Fifteen minutes later, Alex Morgan doubled the Pride's lead. But, with minutes to go, McDonald finally managed to spoil McLeod's shutout, evading her defenders to get off a shot from inside the six-yard box to make it 2-1. Red Stars, Gotham split spoils In later action, the Chicago Red Stars and Gotham FC battled to a nil-nil draw. It was a much-needed point for Chicago, who endured a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns in their season-opener last week. Gotham FC's Kailen Sheridan preserves clean sheet against Red Stars: While Chicago managed 13 shots, five on target, they were unable to beat Canada's Kailen Sheridan, who recorded her second clean sheet of the campaign, having also shut out The Houston Dash last week. The Whitby Ont., native came up clutch in the 28th minute, diving to the right; arm at full stretch to deny Kealia Watt a sure, highlight goal. As for Gotham, they squandered the two best chances of the match with both Carli Lloyd and Canada's Evelyne Viens hitting the crossbar. While Lloyd's chance came off of a shot, Viens rattled the bar with a header from near point-blank range, which then bounced dangerously back into play before being cleared to safety by a frantic Red Star defence.