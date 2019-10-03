Phil Mickelson discusses weight loss, denies any loss of power

Phil Mickelson is feeling himself these days.

Speaking Wednesday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas ahead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the slimmed down 49-year-old golfer shied away from revealing just how much weight he's lost in recent months.

“I feel like a chick in that regard. I don’t like to share,” Mickelson told reporters.

But he did hint that he weighs about what he did during his college days at Arizona State.

“Ultimately we all need to be accountable for our own health, and I haven’t done a great job of that throughout my career. I wish I had done better. It’s not too late. I’m getting after it now,” Mickelson said. “I’m going to continue to make it a lifestyle change. I’m going to continue to eat better, eat less, work out more, just stay committed to it.

“The weight loss won’t be as drastic or quick, but I would anticipate over the next one to two years I would continue to tick down a little bit.”

Even though he's smaller, Mickelson doesn't feel like he's weakened.

“When I first lost 25, 30 pounds I ended up not being as strong, but I’ve been in the gym now for the last quite a few weeks. The amount that I lift is now significantly more than it was before,” he said when asked about any power outage. “So, no. The answer is no.”

Mickelson tees off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday.