Phil Mattingly Named CNN’s Chief Domestic Correspondent

Phil Mattingly will serve as CNN’s chief domestic correspondent, taking on a new role after the network overhauled CNN This Morning.

Mattingly also will continue to fill in as an anchor, and participate in special coverage of the conventions and other political events. His first assignment will be covering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, along with CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes.

More from Deadline

Mattingly had co-anchored the morning program since last year, but the network shuffled its schedule last week, with CNN News Central taking over the 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET timeslot, and CNN This Morning moving to 5 a.m. ET with Kasie Hunt as anchor. The network has not yet announced a new role for Poppy Harlow, who had co-anchored CNN This Morning since its debut in November, 2022.

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, called Mattingly “one of the strongest political journalists and anchors we have at CNN.”

Before joining the morning show, Mattingly was CNN’s chief White House correspondent and senior White House correspondent. He had moved to the White House beat at the start of the Biden administration, having previously been a congressional correspondent. He joined the network in 2015.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.