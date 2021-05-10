Phil Lord & Chris Miller to Direct ‘The Premonition: A Pandemic Story,’ Producing With Amy Pascal
Phil Lord and Chris Miller are set to direct the film adaptation of “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story.”
Universal Pictures has optioned screen rights to the new book by Michael Lewis, about the early days of COVID-19 and those U.S. heroes who tried to warn against the dangers of underestimating the deadly seriousness of the killer virus. Lord and Miller will direct the film and will produce under their Lord Miller banner, along with Aditya Sood. Amy Pascal will also produce for Pascal Pictures, along with Rachel O’Connor.
Erik Baiers, Universal’s senior executive vice president of production Development, will oversee the project for the studio.
Lewis is represented by CAA and Writers House. Lord Miller is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.
Deadline was first to report details of the new project and parties attached.
