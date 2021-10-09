Phil Foden shows bright England future ahead as Gareth Southgate marks anniversary with a win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Robson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Happy anniversary Gareth Southgate – but this was Phil Foden’s night.

While the temptation might have been to look back on a hugely successful five years under the England manager, Foden provided a reminder of a future that holds such promise in a 5-0 win against Andorra.

A future that will surely belong to the Manchester City playmaker.

Foden was just 16 when Southgate took charge of his first Three Lions game and represented the rich vein of talent in the pipeline.

At 21, he is still a work in progress, but already among the finest players of his generation.

It did not take a masterclass against Andorra to prove that – but Foden ensured a game of little consequence or, frankly, interest would be remembered for more than just the blaze that broke out inside the Estadi Nacional a day before this World Cup qualifier.

As stunning as the Pyrenees backdrop is, once night fell in Andorra, the onus was on the players on the pitch to provide the entertainment. And with the home side intent on keeping as many bodies between England and their goal, it was always going to be a case of how Southgate’s team would unlock them.

The fleet-footed Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were selected to exploit small spaces, but in a game when England would enjoy almost total domination of possession, it was about how effectively they used the ball.

Foden was the man to take up that challenge and it was his incisive passing that opened Andorra up, with diagonal passes from infield that found gaps only the most visionary can see.

That was the case when finding the run of Sancho after 16 minutes.

The Manchester United winger turned the pass into the path of Ben Chilwell, who fired home. And after a lengthy VAR check he was allowed to celebrate his first international goal, which was originally ruled out for offside.

Andorra’s resolve had been broken early, which was important. Not that it would prompt them to deviate from their tactics – but would at least ensure frustration would not be an issue for England.

Foden’s next trick was even better. With a wave of his wand of a left foot, he swept a pass into the run of Saka.

The Arsenal man’s control and thunderous shot into the roof of the net five minutes before half time was impressive enough -but Foden was the architect once more.

He was enjoying himself – pulling out his box of tricks. A flick here, a no-look pass there, this was street football on a pitch overlooked by the high-rise apartments that lined one side of the stadium.

The sense was that Foden was intent on making Andorra pay after repeatedly being the target of some rough treatment from a team not averse to the more cynical side of the game.

He may look like a boy, but he is a man on the pitch and not only stood up to that intimidation, but thrived on it.

This was never going to be anything other than celebratory anniversary for Southgate and a stroll towards three points that would move England ever closer to World Cup qualification.

He used the occasion to give opportunities to players who needed minutes and confidence boosts.

Sancho was one of those who could use a pick-me-up after a difficult start at United.

This was a positive night for him as he provided his second assist with a near-post cross to Tammy Abraham, who converted England’s third on 59 minutes.

For Abraham it was a goal that might put him at the head of the queue of the strikers aiming to establish themselves as first back-up to Harry Kane.

Like Chilwell, this was a return to the international fold for the former Chelsea forward, who is rebuilding his career at Roma.

James Ward-Prowse then made it a hat-trick of goals for the comeback kids – seeing his 79th-minute penalty saved by Josep Gomes before converting the rebound.

Substitute Jack Grealish had won the spot kick – and he would go on to complete the scoring when set free by the quick-thinking of Sam Johnstone and firing low into the corner of the net.

It crowned a routine win when England did precisely what was asked of them – and in a the case of Foden provided a sparkle of gold dust.

Read More

England player ratings vs Andorra: Phil Foden steals the show as Ben Chilwell takes his chance

Andorra 0-5 England: Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell score first Three Lions goals in five star showing

Andorra 0-4 England LIVE! Ward-Prowse goal - World Cup qualifier match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry already making impression on U.S. media

    Former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry is only two games into his time with the Miami Heat and reviews have already been glowing. Perhaps too glowing.

  • 12 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NHL season

    Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 5 sit-start advice

    Dalton Del Don provides his lineup tips for every Week 5 game, along with some DFS fliers and fades.

  • How Dalano Banton has made a case for a spot in the Raptors' rotation

    Dalano Banton is still raw, but he's catching Nick Nurse's eye with his play.

  • For Blue Jays rookies, 2021 season was baptism by fire

    Even through an intense playoff race, Blue Jays youngsters found the space and confidence to grow into their roles.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 5 preview, schedule, live streams

    Week 5 in the NFL brings two heavyweight showdowns in the AFC, as well as the lone remaining undefeated team facing a tough divisional test.

  • Fantasy Football: Week 5 positional rankings

    Need to break some lineup ties ahead of kick-off? Check out our Week 5 flex position rankings.

  • 10 most memorable moments of the Blue Jays' 2021 season

    The 2021 Blue Jays missed the playoffs by a hair, but made some incredible memories along the way.

  • Svi Mykhailiuk a pleasant surprise for Raptors

    Svi Mykhailiuk’s confidence, playmaking and shooting have put the 24-year-old in a position for rotation minutes this season.

  • Feel familiar? Giants embark on a postseason run with some new characters in the mix

    It's not an even year, and it's not magic. The 2021 Giants just keep winning.

  • Raptors assistant Gleeson brings flex and winning pedigree to coaching staff

    Trevor Gleeson is known for his use of the Flex offence, which may work well for the Raptors' current roster.

  • Sports psychologists: Price will help end the stigma around mental health in sports

    No pain, no gain. "What a terrible phrase that we've used for many years to describe our athletes."

  • J.R. Smith qualifies for first college golf tournament with North Carolina A&T State

    J.R. Smith will make his college golf debut next week in Phoenix.

  • Nick Nurse accidentally included Kyle Lowry in Raptors' starting lineup

    Old habits die hard for Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

  • Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play. JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1. Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason. ___ For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports The Associated Press

  • LEADING OFF: Rays' Brandon Lowe swings into action at Fenway

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: ___ COMFORT ZONE J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox certainly will be glad to be back home for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the Rays with the best-of-five matchup tied at 1-all. Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe might not mind, either. Lowe batted .455 (10 for 22) with eight walks at Fenway Park this season and is a career .444 hitter in Boston, where the next two games of the ALDS will be played. In 16 games in Boston,

  • Canadian men eliminated from Rugby World Cup contention after loss in Chile

    VALPARAISO, Chile — The Canadian men will watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup from afar, denied a trip to the sport's showcase for the first time ever by a 33-24 loss to Chile on Saturday that gave the South Americans a 54-46 aggregate victory in the two-legged qualifying series. The 21st-ranked Canadian men held a slim lead over No. 28 Chile after their 22-21 opening-leg win last Saturday in Langford, B.C., with Robbie Povey's late penalty giving Canada the edge. Little went right for Canada after t

  • Ronaldo helps Portugal win Qatar friendly, Serbia takes lead

    FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo added to his goal-scoring record in men's international soccer by helping Portugal brush off Qatar 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, while Serbia took the lead of their World Cup qualifying group. Ronaldo surpassed the milestone of 110 goals held by Iran’s Ali Daei last month when he scored twice against Ireland to give him 111. Since then, he missed two matches for Portugal, including a 3-1 win over Qatar in another friendly against the hosts of next year’s

  • England routs Andorra 5-0 to move closer to World Cup

    England moved closer to World Cup qualification with a 5-0 win at Andorra on Saturday. Ben Chilwell and Bukayo Saka scored in the first half against the side ranked 156th in the world then Tammy Abraham, James Ward-Prowse and Jack Grealish scored after the break. Just 2,285 were in attendance at Estadi Nacional, where the hosts worked overnight to repair the damage caused by the touchline fire around the TV gantry area on the eve of the game. The Europe Group I match saw Ukraine’s Kateryna Monzu

  • Switzerland close gap on Italy by beating N Ireland 2-0

    GENEVA (AP) — With group leader Italy away on Nations League duty, Switzerland took control of second place in their World Cup qualifying section after beating Northern Ireland 2-0 on Saturday. Goals from Steven Zuber and substitute Christian Fassnacht arrived in stoppage time at the end of each half, and both came after the Irish were reduced to 10 men. Both goals came on fast breaks through an overrun Irish defense, yet were poor reward for Switzerland’s 25 attempts, seven on target, in a Euro