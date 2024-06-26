Phil Foden leaves England camp at Euro 2024 for birth of third child

Phil Foden, pictured here with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, already has two children - Getty Images/Jean Catuffe

Phil Foden has left the England camp to return home and attend the birth of his third child.

The Manchester City forward, 24, has started all three of England’s games at the European Championship including Tuesday’s goalless draw with Slovenia but is flying back home for what the Football Association said was a “pressing family matter”.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” said an FA spokesperson.

Foden’s long-time partner, Rebecca Cooke, announced earlier this year together with the England international that they were expecting their third child. They are already parents to Ronnie, five, and True, two.

On Wednesday, Gareth Southgate’s squad had a warm-down session at the Blankenhain basecamp after topping Group C with their result on Tuesday in Cologne. They have four days before their last-16 clash in Gelsenkirchen, with the opponents yet to be decided.

Foden is expected to be back for the weekend but may miss some of the preparations for the weekend fixture.‌

He played until the 89th minute against Slovenia on Tuesday and was replaced by Anthony Gordon. With Cole Palmer also pushing for a wide place, Southgate spoke about the competition among his forwards after the final whistle.

Foden was replaced by Anthony Gordon in the second half of England's match with Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

“We have to look at who we play next and what is the best way of going for the next game but it was fabulous to see,” said Southgate. “We need a strong bench as well, these games are 95-plus minute games and it is not just about the players who start, you need to have players who come in and have an impact like [Palmer] did.”

Analysis: What does Foden leaving camp mean?

What options does Southgate have?

Jude Bellingham was interchanging with Foden on the left flank and No10 during the game against Slovenia but the Real Madrid midfielder is not exactly an orthodox winger. Anthony Gordon impressed during the warm-up games in March and the friendlies ahead of the tournament and would be a natural replacement. Another option would be to draft in Cole Palmer, which would mean Bukayo Saka swapping flanks. Jarrod Bowen has been given minutes during the tournament but that has been on the right flank.

Has it happened before?

In 2018 Southgate allowed Fabian Delph to return home to join his wife Natalie, who was due to give birth. The England manager gave his full blessing to the decision, saying “some things in life are more important than football”. He returned to Russia in time for the quarter-finals after his daughter was born.

At the World Cup in 2022 Raheem Sterling flew back from Qatar after a break-in at his family home in Surrey, then returned back for the quarter-finals against France.