Phil Foden goal rescues a point for Manchester City at West Ham

Manchester City fought back with a second-half goal from Phil Foden to earn a 1-1 draw at West Ham.

The Irons – who recovered from 3-0 down to draw against Tottenham with a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Manuel Lanzini – went in front after 18 minutes through an acrobatic bicycle kick from Michail Antonio.

City regrouped following the restart, with midfielder Foden replacing injured forward Sergio Aguero.

A thing of beauty! 🚲😍pic.twitter.com/gW5FdM04Fg — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 24, 2020

The 20-year-old was in the right place to convert a cross from Joao Cancelo after 51 minutes.

The visitors sent on fit-again Kevin De Bruyne for the closing stages and continued to dominate, but could not conjure a winner.

In Saturday’s only 3pm kick-off, Crystal Palace won 2-1 at bottom club Fulham to move fifth in the table.

Dutchman Jairo Riedewald fired the Eagles into an early lead at Craven Cottage (Mike Hewitt/PA) More

Dutch midfielder Jairo Riedewald slotted home Wilfried Zaha’s reverse pass to put the Eagles in front after just eight minutes.

The Cottagers, with only one point so far on their return to the top flight, went close to an equaliser when Ademola Lookman’s effort struck the post and Aleksandar Mitrovic put the rebound wide in front of an open goal.

Palace doubled their lead in the 64th minute.

64: What a beautifully worked goal that was. Michy latches onto the ball down the right, fires across goal and Wilf is there for the tap-in. ⚪️ 0-2 🦅#CPFC | #FULCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 24, 2020

Andros Townsend sent Michy Batshuayi away down the right and the Belgian forward fired over a low cross which Zaha knocked in at the far post.

Fulham finished with 10 men when substitute Aboubakar Kamara was sent off for a high challenge on Eberechi Eze, which referee Graham Scott reviewed on the pitchside monitor having initially shown a yellow card.

In stoppage-time, Zaha’s close-range effort was ruled out for offside before Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney crashed in a 25-yard consolation goal for the home side.