Phil Foden’s dazzling run sets up Manchester City’s win over Newcastle

This was another of those Manchester City displays that are becoming less of a curio: flat, discordant and ending in a scrappy win that would have been a blazing, rampant victory in previous seasons.

Newcastle’s visit meant a return for City to the Etihad Stadium after five away trips and the champions did what was required by taking three points as the title race enters its defining phase.

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for introducing Bernardo Silva on 65 minutes, then seeing him score City’s second goal 120 seconds later. Silva’s strike arrived courtesy of Erling Haaland’s around-the-corner pass, following a Newcastle mix-up from a faulty Nick Pope clearance. From here there was a melee caused by Dan Burn leaving a foot in on Jack Grealish and a closing phase of scant quality, which was the tale of the afternoon.

August’s reverse fixture had been a 3-3 thriller and Ilkay Gündogan signalled this one might be the same when heading marginally over after a minute, the end of a free-flowing City sequence that featured Kevin De Bruyne and Grealish, whose cross found Gündogan.

Newcastle’s reply was prompt: Kieran Trippier’s corner dropped on to the head of Jamaal Lascelles, he headed into a crowded goalmouth and City cleared. An errant pass from the hosts had the lurking Callum Wilson hoping to pounce, Rodri mopping up in time.

Eddie Howe stated he wanted Newcastle to show early intent and they tried. Bruno Guimarães, who was Newcastle’s star turn in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final defeat, spun the ball in behind Kyle Walker to Anthony Gordon along the left. The winger, making a full debut for the visitors, went to shoot and kicked his own foot to the home support’s glee.

Phil Foden showed the Merseysider how it is done. Operating on the right – a rarity for him – his bursting run ripped through Newcastle and when Gordon and Sven Botman rushed in, Foden’s shot pinged off the Dutch defender and past Pope for the opener.

Fifteen minutes gone and Newcastle were under siege. Foden’s next foray earned a corner and the visitors somehow escaped. It came a little after Sean Longstaff had pulled the trigger in City’s area and Nathan Aké blocked. This is the type of chance that has to be scored against Guardiola’s team.

This was Newcastle’s first outing since the Wembley defeat by Manchester United and they were playing chase-ball. De Bruyne, Grealish, Gündogan, Haaland, Rodri and Foden zipped possession about in a fashion that had Howe’s players flailing and off the pace.

Three moments ensued that could have led to goals. Trippier dropped the ball into City’s area, Ederson came a long way and fluffled the catch but his side remained intact. Next, De Bruyne’s chip gave Haaland a free, close-range header which he missed. Then, Longstaff’s pass floated over to Trippier who teed up Wilson but the striker miskicked.

It was the prevailing narrative of the contest: a final ball or attempt of questionable quality. Rodri and De Bruyne each continued it after the sides changed ends, spraying intended through passes off-target, though Grealish’s thumping effort that missed to Pope’s left had the keeper watchful.

Joelinton joined the roll call of the hapless by connecting only his studs to a Joe Willock cross. That came before the clincher from Silva which allowed City to cruise home and maintain the pressure on Arsenal.