Phil Foden brimming with confidence after seizing his chance once again

Phil Foden admits his confidence is soaring after once again grasping his chance to shine for Manchester City.

The 20-year-old hit City’s winner as they climbed to third in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

The midfielder’s superb strike from the edge of the area just before half-time was his eighth goal of the campaign, making him City’s top scorer so far this season.

It came in his fourth successive start in all competitions with manager Pep Guardiola admitting the youngster, after being carefully managed over the past four years, was now starting to demand regular inclusion.

Foden, who has also scored two goals for England this term, said: “I have never enjoyed my football as much as I am now. When you are scoring goals your confidence is so high.

“I just want to keep helping the team as best as I can. I always like to score goals and be there in the box. I want to keep scoring goals.”

Foden’s effort made the difference for City on a night when they had to work hard for their three points.

Raheem Sterling missed a penalty and Bernardo Silva hit the woodwork but, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez making several good saves, the visitors proved stubborn opposition.

The Seagulls, however, lacked a cutting edge and, despite remaining in the game until the end, never really threatened to snatch an equaliser.

City’s win was their fourth in succession in the Premier League and extended their unbeaten run to 14 games in all competitions.

City are now up to third in the Premier League (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“We dug deep to get the win,” Foden said. “They made it really difficult for us to break them down.

“Overall I’m very proud of the team how we kept going until the final whistle and it is a great result.

“We just want to keep going with this form but we just have to think about the next opponent and not too far ahead.

“Hopefully at the end of the year you are challenging to win the league.”

Brighton were left to look for positives after another frustrating result. Graham Potter’s side have now gone nine games without a win and remain 17th in the table having played two more games than the side immediately below them, Fulham.

Forward Leandro Trossard said: “We had some half-chances, not really big chances, but I think overall we played a good game and we can learn from it.

“Against the top teams like Man City you don’t get a lot of chances and if you get chances you need to finish them, but I think we put a lot of effort in and it was only 1-0, so I think we did a great job.

“I think it is a bit like last year. I think we need to believe in ourselves. We play good football and just if we can get that win I think a lot of them can come.

“We just need to keep believing in it and we will try on Saturday to get the three points at Leeds.”