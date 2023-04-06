Phil Elverum Announces 2023 Mount Eerie Tour, New Album in Progress

The Microphones Concert In Madrid - Credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Phil Elverum announced a Mount Eerie tour on Wednesday that kicks off May 5 in Philadelphia. In his post, the artist wrote that he is also working on new songs for an upcoming album.

“It’s exciting. Tons of new songs from an in-progress album,” wrote Elverum. He added that for the U.S. shows in early May, he’ll be performing with different musicians. “I’m growing concerned that we may be already too tight as a band,” he added.

More from Rolling Stone

The songwriter will be taking the stage with Karl Blau and Country Gravel, Emily Sprague, and musician Hrishikesh Hirway before heading to Brussels towards the end of May to celebrate the 100th birthday of American folk pioneer Harry Smith. The Brussels dates will include film screenings and a talk with Elverum on Smith’s 84-track canon-defining Anthology of American Folk Music recorded between 1927 and 1932.

Elverum’s dropped his first album in 17 years as the Microphones in 2020 as a single-track record with the same name. It marked the Microphones’ first release since 2003’s Mount Eerie, although the artist has shared several albums in the intervening years with his other project, Mount Eerie.

Mount Eerie 2023 Tour Dates

May 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church Sanctuary with Karl Blau and Country Gravel

May 6 — Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

May 7 — Round Top, NY @ Glen Falls House with Emily Sprague

May 9 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

May 28 — Brussels, Belgium @ l’Ancienne Belgique

May 29 — Brussels, Belgium @ l’Ancienne Belgique

May 31 — Genk, Belgium @ Sint-Albertus

June 1 — Cologne, Germany @ Urania Theatre

June 10 — Cork, Ireland @ Seanie Buttons

June 11 — Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s with Goodtime John

June 13 — London, England @ Grand Junction

June 15 — Helsinki, Finland @ Temppeliaukio Church

June 22 — Copenhagen, Denmark – Poesiens Hus

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.