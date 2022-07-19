Phil Currie Hosts Webinar on Deferred Compensation Strategies

Fulcrum Partners, LLC

ATLANTA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, announces an all-access nonqualified deferred compensation webinar hosted by Senior Vice President - Retirement Phil Currie. In a short presentation that requires no pre-registration, Phil looks at “Hitting the Home Run in Deferred Compensation: How Small and Mid-Sized Companies Can Reward Key Employees.”

Using the nonqualified deferred compensation contracts of widely known professional athletes as examples, Phil explains how similarly structured deferred compensation and reward plans can be used by businesses and organizations. “Many companies,” said Phil, “recognize the value of deferred compensation agreements. They understand that deferred comp can position their organization to attract and retain valued talent while allowing them as plan sponsors to choose how and when they fund the compensation expense. We encourage executives and compensation decision makers to watch the webinar, and we’re available to answer their questions.”

To view the prerecorded webinar, go to Deferred Compensation News https://fulcrumpartnersllc.com/2022/07/19/webinar-deferred-comp-strategy/. Contact Phil Currie and other executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, at fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/. For weekly insights about nonqualified deferred compensation and other executive benefits strategies, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

