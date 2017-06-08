Phil Bauhaus wins 5th stage of Criterium du Dauphine

MACON, France (AP) -- Phil Bauhaus sprinted to victory in the fifth stage of the Dauphine Libere on Thursday.

The 22-year-old German edged four French riders at the finish line to claim his biggest career win.

''Today I felt I had good legs from the beginning of the stage so I was confident for the sprint. My legs were good enough to take them on,'' Bauhaus said.

Bauhaus beat Arnaud Demare, Bryan Coquard, Adrien Petit and Nacer Bouhanni.

Thomas De Gendt retained the race leader's jersey ahead of three Alpine stages. De Gendt has a 27-second lead over Richie Porte, with Alejandro Valverde in third place, 51 seconds behind.

The race, a warmup for the Tour de France, ends Sunday.