PHF Roundup: Howard stars in overtime as Six top Whitecaps 3-2

TORONTO — Brittany Howard scored her second goal of the game 54 seconds into overtime to lead the Toronto Six past the Minnesota Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action.

It was the first game of the 2022-23 PHF season.

Howard also assisted on Shiann Darkangelo's goal at the 12:27 mark of the third period, tying the game 2-2 for Toronto (1-0-0).

Elaine Chuli made 25 saves for the win in net.

Sidney Morin and Natalie Snodgrass gave Minnesota (0-0-1) a 2-1 lead by the 8:20 mark of the second period.

Amanda Leveille stopped 29 shots in net for the Whitecaps.

Later, the Montreal Force hosted the Buffalo Beauts.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press