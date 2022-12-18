PHF roundup: Darkangelo tallies twice as the Toronto Six top Buffalo Beauts 6-4

·1 min read

AMHERST, N.Y. — Shiann Darkangelo scored two goals, including the winner, as the visiting Toronto Six topped the Buffalo Beauts 6-4 in Professional Hockey Federation action on Saturday.

Emma Woods opened the scoring for Toronto (7-1-2) at 9:14 of the opening period, before Buffalo (1-4-1) bounced back with three straight goals in the second frame.

Darkangelo cut the Buffalo lead to 3-2 with her first of the game at 10:34 of the second period. Leah Lum then tied the score four minutes into the final period.

Dominque Kremer put Buffalo ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 10:31 of the third, before Toronto rebounded with three goals from Katie Tabin, Darkangelo and Breanne Wilson-Bennett, who scored into an empty net.

Brittany Howard chipped in with three assists for the Six.

Toronto goaltender Elaine Chuli made 29 saves to earn the win, while Buffalo netminder Lovisa Berndtsson allowed five goals on 26 shots.

___

MINNESOTA 5 MONTREAL 2

Richfield, Min. — Natalie Snodgrass scored three goals as the Minnesota Whitecaps downed the Montreal Force 5-2 on Saturday.

Christine Deaudelin and Ann-Sophie Bettez scored for the Force (3-4-0), who led 2-1 late in the second period.

Sidney Morin and Jonna Alberts also tallied for Minnesota (4-3-2).

Netminder Tricia Deguire stopped 31 shots in the Montreal net, while Whitecaps goaltender Amanda Leveille kicked out 19 of the 21 shots she faced.

The two teams will battle again on Sunday.


This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2022.

The Canadian Press

