These Phenomenal Sleep Headphones Are Still On Sale For Prime Day

How many times have you settled into bed to listen to a meditation, podcast, TV show, ASMR video ― or whatever else helps you fall asleep ― only to be jolted awake later because your headphones are wedged awkwardly into your ears? Or maybe you’ve been able to drift off with them in, only to discover in the morning that your bed has swallowed your right AirPod, never to be found again. (Just me?)

Enter these delightful sleep headphones on sale for under $20. Not only are they incredibly soft on your ears and your head, they’ll stay put as you drift off. No more uncomfortable ear buds. No more losing your devices in your sheets. They also make for great hands-free exercise headphones, especially outdoors in the winter since they cover your ears.

The headphones are wireless, so you can connect your device to them using Bluetooth. There’s a remote option affixed to the center of the headband where you can adjust the volume and hit pause or play. The battery lasts for a remarkable 10 hours before you need to recharge them, and they’re machine-washable. They come in a range of colors as well.

If all of that doesn’t convince you, maybe the reviews will: This item has more than 7,800 five-star ratings on Amazon. They’re even therapist-approved. One mental health pro told HuffPost she personally uses them when she’s stressed out before bed.

This popular product already comes with an affordable price tag, but it’s been marked down even further for Amazon Prime Day. The list price is $39.99, but you can snag them right now for $19.99, plus a 20% off coupon. That brings your total down to $15.99.

And if you’re looking for more products that’ll help you get a good night’s rest, check out a few other sleep products on sale for Amazon Prime Day below.

