Phenomenal Julian Alvarez strike puts Manchester City top

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester City at Craven Cottage on April 30, 2023 in London, England

For once it was not about Erling Haaland – even though he scored his 50th goal of the season – and it was not about Kevin de Bruyne either.

Instead Julian Alvarez showed, again, just why Manchester City are on course to win the Premier League for a third successive season. It certainly helps if you have a World Cup winner in reserve.

A hard-fought victory over Fulham took City back above Arsenal for the first time in more than two months – a point ahead with a game in hand – and they appear an irrepressible force.

Even so the resistance from Fulham showed that it will not necessarily be a formality. This was not easy. City were made to fight for every inch and showed they had the stomach for it.

There are a maximum 10 games to go for an historic treble of league, FA Cup and Champions League and it is the possession of players such as Alvarez, as much as the incredible contributions from Haaland and De Bruyne, that makes that achievement a distinct possibility.

De Bruyne was absent, ruled out through, illness but City coped with Alvarez earning the penalty from which Haaland brought up his extraordinary half-century – his 34th league equalling the record previously shared by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole (in 42 game seasons) – and then scoring an exceptional goal of his own.

It proved to be the winning strike with Alvarez’s fierce shot arcing over goalkeeper Bernd Leno and dipping high into the net from 20 yards. Before that Carlos Vinicius had drawn Fulham level with an accomplished goal of his own while Leno tipped Jack Grealish’s shot onto the crossbar.

Remarkably this was Alvarez’s 80th game of an apparently never-ending season for him which started last February in the Argentinian league with River Plate, took in the Cope Libertadores – the South American Champions League – friendlies for Argentina, the resumption of the domestic league, one more Copa Libertadores, crossing continents and joining City, making his debut in the Community Shield, going to the World Cup and then continuing with City. All without a break.

Alvarez has played 41 times for City, scoring 15 goals.

The 23-year-old played just behind Haaland and was a relentless runner, just as he had been as Lionel Messi’s foil at the World Cup, before being replaced late on by Phil Foden.

No-one could doubt Fulham’s effort even though they lost captain Tim Ream – who had conceded the penalty - to a hand injury as he again tangled with Alvarez. Later on Andreas Pereira was taken off on a stretcher with a nasty looking leg injury.

That led to eight minutes of additional time but despite pushing Fulham could not claim the equaliser.