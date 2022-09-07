Phenolic Resins Market is estimated to be US$ 17.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period - By PMI

PMI
·8 min read
PMI
PMI

Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Type (Novolac and Resol) By Application (Molding, Wood Adhesives, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Coatings) By End-user Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Furniture) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenolic Resins Market accounted for US$ 11.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 17.28 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%. Phenolic resins are classified into two different types, novolacs and resoles. phenolic novolac resins and phenolic resol resins is used to create the polymer Phenolic resin these resin is also called as phenolic formaldehyde resin, phenolic resin is a synthetic resin is produced from the polymerization of a phenol (C6H5OH) and a formaldehyde (CH2C=O). Both have high temperature stability up to 300° - 350° C, high water and chemical stability. Phenolic resins are establish in numerous industrial products. Phenolic resin mainly used in the production of circuit boards. They are best known for producing billiard balls, laboratory countertops, and molded products including coatings and adhesives. Phenolic resins is contain synthetic thermoset resins this resin obtained by the reaction of phenols with formaldehyde. The phenolic resin market is growing attractively due to increased demand from various manufacturers due to enhanced properties such as high moldability, high heat resistance, low smoke toxicity, mechanical strength and blending ability with polymers.

The report " Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Type (Novolac and Resol) By Application (Molding, Wood Adhesives, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Coatings) By End-user Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Furniture) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030’’

Key Highlights:

  • In August 2022, Pursuing innovation for a sustainable society, These techniques developed the original phenolic resin sliding material, since then Starlight has diversified into a variety of fields including steel, shipbuilding, industrial machinery, automobile, telecommunications and housing industries using high-performance engineering plastics and advanced materials. Tribology (Friction, Wear, Lubrication Engineering) Technology.

  • In August 2022, The Gill Corp. announces novel Gillcore HF fiberglass honeycomb core. The core is manufactured with a substrate consisting of woven fiberglass cloth reinforced with heat-resistant phenolic resin for improved moisture resistance over traditional aramid fiber substrates. TGC says it is suitable for high-temperature applications that require high build-up and high humidity.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4915


Analyst View:

The Growing metal fabrication, automotive and industrial machinery industries worldwide will rise the demand for abrasive tools for grinding, polishing, cutting and other tasks. This will rise the demand for grinding wheels based on phenolic resin coatings. Phenolic resin-based molded components improve fire safety and overall vehicle performance. Phenolic resins are a key component in the construction and automotive industries, and are used as adhesives and binding agents, where APAC stands out to generate high demand for phenolic resins in the coming years.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Type (Novolac and Resol) By Application (Molding, Wood Adhesives, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, Coatings) By End-user Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Furniture) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Phenolic-Resins-Market-4915

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Phenolic Resins Market accounted US$ 11.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 17.28 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.5%. The Global Phenolic Resins Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End User and Region.

  • Based on Type, Global Phenolic Resins Market is segmented into Novolac and Resol.

  • Based on Application, Global Phenolic Resins Market is segmented into Molding, Wood Adhesives, Insulation, Laminates, Paper Impregnation, and Coatings.

  • Based on End User, Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Building and Construction, Oil and Gas, Furniture.

  • By Region, the Global Phenolic Resins Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Phenolic Resins Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Phenolic Resins Market include Olympic Panel Products LLC, Ashland Inc., DIC Corporation, Hexcel Corp., Arizona Chemical Company LLC, Georgia Pacific Chemicals, Kolon Industries Inc., Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

  1. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Type

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Novolac

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Resol

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  2. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Molding

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Wood Adhesives

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Insulation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Laminates

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Paper Impregnation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Coatings

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  3. Global Phenolic Resins Market, By End User Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Automotive and Transportation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Consumer Electronics

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Building and Construction

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Oil and Gas

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Furniture

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse the Related Reports: 

1. High Performance Composites Market, By Resin Type (Thermoset Resins and Thermoplastic Resins), By Fibre Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, S-glass Composites, and Aramid Fiber Composites), By Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Pressure Vessel, Wind Turbine, Medical, and Construction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. Petroleum Resins Market, By Type (Aliphatic C5 Resins, Aromatic C9 Resins, Hydrogenated Hydrocarbon Resins, and C5/C9 Resins), By Application (Adhesive and Sealants (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) and Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA)), Paints and Coatings, Printing Inks, Rubber Compounding, Tapes and Labels, and Others), By End User (Building and Construction, Tire Industry, Automotive, Personal Hygiene, Consumer Goods and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Blow Molding Resins Market, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Others), By Technology (Injection Blow Molding, Extrusion Blow Molding, Stretch Blow Molding, and Compound Blow Molding), By Application (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

4. Coating Resins Market, By Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Vinyl, Amino, Unsaturated Polyester, and Saturated Polyester), By Application (Architectural Coatings, Automotive Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, High Performance Coatings, Wood Coatings, and Packaging Coatings), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, & Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Montreal rallies from early deficit with four-goal outburst to deal TFC a costly loss

    Toronto FC has found a new lease on life thanks to the arrival of Italians Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito. But TFC remains a work in progress, prone to costly blunders. That was on show this week with points lost at home in a 2-2 mid-week draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy, after conceding an 89th-minute goal, and a painful 4-3 loss Sunday to CF Montreal that saw TFC squander an early 2-0 lead. "The way that we give away goals in this last stretch has hurt us," said T

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and