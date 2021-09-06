Phenolic Resin Market Research Report by Trends, by Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Phenolic Resin Market Research Report by Trends (Construction Industry, Macroeconomic Indicators, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis), by Type (Novolac Resin, Others, and Resol Resin), by Application, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The Global Phenolic Resin Market size was estimated at USD 13.82 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.76 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.17% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 20.95 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Phenolic Resin to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Trends, the Phenolic Resin Market was studied across Construction Industry, Macroeconomic Indicators, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis. The Construction Industry is further studied across Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry in Asia-Pacific, Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry in Europe, Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry in Middle East & Africa, Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry in North America, and Trends and Forecast of the Construction Industry in South America. The Macroeconomic Indicators is further studied across Automotive Industry. The Porter’s Five Forces Analysis is further studied across Bargaining Power of Buyers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Intensity of Competitive Rivalry, Threat of New Entrants, and Threat of Substitutes. The Value Chain Analysis is further studied across Distribution, End User, Manufacturing Process, and Raw Material.



Based on Type , the Phenolic Resin Market was studied across Novolac Resin, Others, and Resol Resin. The Others is further studied across Bio-Phenolic Resin, Cresol Novolac, and Free-Formaldehyde Phenolic Resin.



Based on Application, the Phenolic Resin Market was studied across Coatings, Foundry, Insulation, Laminates, Molding, Others, Paper Impregnation, Revenue Pocket Matrix, By Application, and Wood Adhesives.



Based on Geography, the Phenolic Resin Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Phenolic Resin Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Phenolic Resin Market, including 12.8.2 Products Offered, Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd., Allnex Belgium Sa/Nv, BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics Co., Ltd., Changshu South-East Plastic Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Dynea as, Fenolit D.D., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Hexion Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., I Group, Inc., Kolon Industries, Inc., Lerg SA, Mansoura for Resins & Chemical Industries Co., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Prefere Resins, Red Avenue Group Co., Ltd., Saluc SA, Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd., Shengquan Group, Sprea Misr, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., and UCP Chemicals Ag.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Phenolic Resin Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Phenolic Resin Market?

