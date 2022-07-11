Phemex Student Foundation Holds 1st Crypto Conversation Series With Ava Labs President, John Wu

On 13th, Phemex will host John Wu, President of Ava Labs, in a webinar “Crypto Conversation: Crisis or Opportunity?” where he will share thoughts on the current state of crypto & blockchain market.

Singapore, Singapore , July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto markets, traditional equity markets, and the global economy have seen the worst start to a year since the 1970s. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in particular, are both down 20-30% – with many cryptocurrencies being down over 50%. Therefore, now is an urgent time to get a better understanding of the market and to get the best information and investing intelligence possible.

It’s also a crucial time to invest smartly – and what better way to do that than to engage with the industry’s brightest minds and the best leaders?

So on July 13th, Phemex will host John Wu, President of Ava Labs, in a webinar titled “Crypto Conversation: Crisis or Opportunity?” where John will give his thoughts and analysis on the current state of the crypto and blockchain market.

During this event, John will also share his experience as a fintech executive and technology investor and describe his role in creating a blockchain-enabled solution for originating, issuing, and trading financial assets.

Background To Ava Labs & John Wu

Ava Labs is an Andresseen Horowitz-backed technology company building the next-generation blockchain platform, Avalanche.

John was previously CEO of the SharesPost Digital Assets Group, enabling compliant token trading of private shares and funds. Prior to that, he was a technology investor and the founder of Sureview Capital, a global hedge fund backed by the Blackstone Group.

John began his investment career at Tiger Management, a preeminent hedge fund with $20 billion in assets under management at its peak, before managing a global technology portfolio at Kingdon Capital.

John received his MBA from Harvard University and holds a BS in Economics from Cornell University.

What’s On The Agenda?

John and Phemex will provide listeners with insights into the current cryptocurrency market and landscape, and share their thoughts on how investment in the space will play out over the coming year.

In particular, listeners will have the opportunity to hear how John transitioned from the traditional finance space to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, and gain inside access to Ava Labs’ vision for Web3, crypto, and blockchain. Moreover, John and Phemex will give their analysis on the competitive landscape for layer 1 blockchains and smart contract platforms and the changes Ava Labs and Avalanche are making to their strategies to be resilient during this bear market.

Lastly, they’ll summarize the investment trends going on in crypto, blockchain, and NFTs, and give their predictions on the state of DeFi, NFTs, Web3, VCs, and the metaverse moving forward in 2022.

This Crypto Conversation is supported by the Phemex Student Foundation, a research fellowship program for top cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 students from leading United States universities. One facet of this program is holding quarterly educational conferences with top industry experts to share their insights about crypto and blockchain technologies.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. All readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Contact Details :

Contact Person : Cher - Public Relations Manager

Email: cher.li@post.phemex.com

Company : Phemex Student Foundation

Singapore, Singapore

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


