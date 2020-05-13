Phemex Exchange Launches Zero Fee Cryptocurrency Spot Trading

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / The Cryptocurrency exchange Phemex has rolled out a Premium membership program that allows spot trading with zero fees going live on May 15th, 2020. With prices starting at 9.99 USDT per month, Premium traders will be able to swap as much - or as little - cryptocurrency as they like with no additional fees. In addition, all current and new Phemex users are to be awarded a free seven-day Premium trial.

Phemex is the first derivatives and spot exchange to offer its users zero-fee trading on demand. The 9.99 USDT/month package is complemented by 19.99 USDT/3 months and 69.99 USDT/year options. Users can choose to extend their Premium memberships at any time or allow these to expire with no renewal requirements.

Traditionally, exchanges only offer zero-fee trading to high volume users that meet minimum deposit and volume thresholds. However, Phemex's Premium membership enables traders of all sizes to enjoy feeless transactions for a low monthly membership cost. Full Premium users also have the ability to gift a 30-day Premium trial to anyone they wish, further extending the benefits of a Premium account.

According to Jack Tao (Phemex CEO), " Phemex's vision is in line with the Blockchain's mission to facilitate financial transactions. We wish to usher in what we've dubbed the Era of Zero. By offering a low-cost monthly membership in exchange for zero-fee spot trading privileges, we empower individuals with all the advantages of our service in a cost-saving manner. As a company, our goal is to transition into a more comprehensive financial service provider, one that always puts its customer's needs first. We believe that our new Membership Spot Trading program perfectly exemplifies this philosophy."

Premium Spot traders can swap 4 cryptocurrencies against USDT with zero fees: BTC, ETH, LINK, and XRP. These Members also enjoy the ability to place conditional orders, make hourly withdrawals, and no withdrawal limits. Regular members that deposit more than 0.02 BTC and complete over $1,000 worth of trades for BTCUSD contracts will be eligible to receive a 30-day Full Premium membership.

About Phemex:

Founded by former Morgan Stanley executives, Phemex is a cryptocurrency exchange offering both spot and derivatives options. BTC, ETH, LINK, XRP, XTZ, LTC, and GOLD perpetual contracts can be traded with up to 100x leverage. Future Phemex products will include S&P 500 stocks, stock indexes, interest rates, FOREX, commodities, metals, and energy assets. Phemex's ultra-fast trading engine and low latency levels gives traders the edge they need to rapidly execute orders. Since its launch in 2019, Phemex has attracted over 100,000 registered users. For more information visit: https://phemex.com/.

