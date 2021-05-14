Phase I Vista Test Underground Mine and Vista Mine Phase II Expansion Projects Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Phase I Vista Test Underground Mine and Vista Mine Phase II Expansion Projects, located east of Hinton, Alberta.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

Applications received by June 14, 2021, will be considered.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the projects. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have another opportunity to apply for funding to assist their participation in the other phases of the impact assessment process. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be posted on the projects' webpage on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website (the Registry).

If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for funding for these projects.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to iaac.FP-PAF.aeic@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

The Proposed Projects

Coalspur Mines (Operations) Ltd. is proposing to expand the existing Vista Coal Mine Phase I (Phase I), a surface coal mine located approximately 10 kilometres east of Hinton, Alberta. The operation would extract and export thermal coal to international markets. The proposal includes two expansions: an underground coal mine (Vista Test Underground Mine) and a westward expansion of the Phase I mine pits (Vista Mine Phase II Expansion). The expansions would use existing Phase I mine infrastructure, such as coal processing facilities, raw and clean coal conveyors, primary access corridor, and a coal load-out facility.

The expansions were previously referred to as the Coalspur Vista Coal Underground Mine Project and the Vista Coal Mine Phase II Expansion Project.

More information on these projects is available on the Registry, reference number 80731.

