Phase 2 of N.W.T.'s Emerging Wisely plan to start Friday afternoon

The Northwest Territories government says Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Emerging Wisely plan will come into effect on Friday afternoon.

The government was previously expected to announce a decision on the start of the second phase at a news conference Friday afternoon. But on Thursday evening, it sent out a media advisory announcing "Phase Two of Emerging Wisely Launches; Travel Restrictions Amended."

The advisory states that Friday afternoon's news conference will provide more details about Phase 2 "that comes into effect on June 12th, 2020."

In an email to CBC News, government spokesperson Mike Westwick said the order bringing Phase 2 into effect would arrive sometime Friday afternoon, and that it is not official until then.

Until now, it wasn't clear if Phase 2 would be going ahead on Friday.

Phase 1 began on May 15, when Premier Caroline Cochrane announced the start of the Emerging Wisely plan — a three-phase strategy toward the day when all COVID-19 pandemic measures would finally be lifted. According to the plan, a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 would have to be discovered and made widely available, or a treatment discovered and made widely available, before all measures can be lifted.

According to the Emerging Wisely plan, Phase 2 will allow outdoor gatherings of 50 people or fewer, but with many restrictions in place such as physical distancing, hand-washing, and no communal foods or drinks.

Some indoor sports and day programming could resume, except for gymnastics. Theatres could reopen, as could dine-in restaurants (including those with bars, but excluding nightclubs), and fitness classes could resume at fitness centres — but all could operate only under reduced capacity.

Churches, community and youth centres, as well as government offices, could all reopen, also with limits on capacity.

Phase 2 also brings with it overnight camping at territorial campgrounds, which the territory started taking bookings for on Wednesday.

On June 3, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said some changes to the plan were made after fielding many calls and emails from organizations that want to reopen, but she did not elaborate at the time.