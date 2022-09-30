Pharvaris Announces the Promotion of Annick Deschoolmeester to Chief Human Resources Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the promotion of Annick Deschoolmeester to Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Deschoolmeester will be responsible for overseeing Pharvaris’ people strategy, including talent acquisition and management, employee relations, leadership development, compensation and benefits, and diversity and inclusion.

“Annick’s deep experience in human resources, specifically within strategic organizational growth, has had an immediate and substantial impact on Pharvaris,” said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris. “In the past year, Annick has been instrumental to positioning Pharvaris for its next stage in scale and impact. I look forward to her continued contributions as a key member of our Executive Committee.”

Ms. Deschoolmeester joined Pharvaris in September 2021 as the Head of Human Resources with over 25 years of experience in human resources across various industries, including in management consulting and international talent management in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries. Before joining Pharvaris, she served as Global Head of Learning & Talent and as HR Business Leader, Plasma Derived Therapies, with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, Ms. Deschoolmeester developed a broad human resources background, working in human resources leadership roles at European, international, and global levels with companies such as Shire Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Yahoo, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a master’s degree in Interpreting from the Provincial Hogeschool voor Vertalers & Tolken in Gent, Belgium.

About Pharvaris
Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks, building on its deep-seated roots in HAE. By directly targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE effective and convenient alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Pharvaris’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks include but are not limited to the following: uncertainty in the outcome of our interactions with regulatory authorities, including the FDA with respect to the clinical hold on PHA121 clinical trials in the U.S.; the expected timing, progress, or success of our clinical development programs, especially for PHVS416 and PHVS719, which are in mid-stage global clinical trials and are currently on hold in the U.S. as a result of the clinical hold; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may adversely impact our business, nonclinical studies, and clinical trials; the timing of regulatory approvals; the value of our ordinary shares; the timing, costs and other limitations involved in obtaining regulatory approval for our product candidates PHVS416 and PHVS719, or any other product candidate that we may develop in the future; our ability to establish commercial capabilities or enter into agreements with third parties to market, sell, and distribute our product candidates; our ability to compete in the pharmaceutical industry and with competitive generic products; our ability to market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for our product candidates; our ability to raise capital when needed and on acceptable terms; regulatory developments in the United States, the European Union and other jurisdictions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and know-how and operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights or regulatory exclusivity of others; our ability to manage negative consequences from changes in applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, our ability to successfully remediate the material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; changes in general market, political and economic conditions, including as a result of the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and the other factors described under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 3. Key Information—D. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. While Pharvaris may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Pharvaris disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Pharvaris’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

