Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Unveil New Hu NMD Colorway

adidas Originals and Pharrell have unveiled the second colorway of their three-part Hu NMD drop celebrating Billionaire Boys Club.

The upper is wrapped in ribbed material with the new color palette in khaki green and earthy tones. The elevated BBC running dog logo is stitched onto the upper, with perforated caging on the sides. A chocolate brown hue is added to the heel tab, which features "ICECREAM" branding.

The NMD's inside quarter is drenched in black, while the BOOST midsole and outsole are in white and beige, respectively. The sneaker's black laces can be interchanged with a blue version, adding contrast to the pair but complementing the existing color scheme.

The adidas Originals x Pharrell Williams Hu NMD BBC is set to launch on December 21 via the Confirmed app and select retailers. Peep the official photos shown above.