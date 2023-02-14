Pharrell Williams unveiled as new Louis Vuitton menswear designer

Pharrell Williams fills the vacant position previously held by the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has named music producer Pharrell Williams as its new creative director for menswear.

Mr Pharrell, who begins the role effective immediately, will unveil his first Louis Vuitton collection of designs during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this June, the luxury label announced today.

Mr Williams, known among millennials for combining luxury fashion with streetwear, rose to fame as part of hip hop group The Neptunes and now holds 13 Grammy Awards.

Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. #LouisVuitton #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GRCQFfOAHK — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) February 14, 2023

His relationship with Louis Vuitton, which is owned by the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, dates back to 2004 and the pair have previously worked together on jewellery and sunglass collections.

It is the first major move for Pietro Beccari, who was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive earlier this month. He previously led Christion Dior, LVMH’s second largest label, since 2018.

Mr Beccari said: “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Mr Williams, 49, fills the creative role previously held by the late Virgil Abloh, a pioneering American designer and the founder of Italian luxury fashion label Off-White.

Mr Abloh joined French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH in 2018 and became the first African-American designer to lead the major brand’s menswear line.

The position has been left vacant since Mr Abloh’s death from cancer in November 2021.

Louis Vuitton’s sales have rocketed since the pandemic to reach €79bn (£60bn) last year.

Its growth has propelled LVMH owner Bernard Arnault to become the world’s richest man, overtaking Tesla chief executive Elon Musk late last year.