Pharrell Williams In Talks To Be Next Menswear Designer At Louis Vuitton (Report)

The music and fashion mogul may be exactly what the late Virgil Abloh would have wanted in a successor.

Photo: Amy Sussman/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Louis Vuitton is reportedly in talks with Pharrell Williams to appoint him as the next menswear designer for the luxury fashion house, as reported first by the Wall Street Journal.

Since the passing of former designer Virgil Abloh in late 2021, LVMH has been quietly searching for his successor. While the brand has housed guest designers for one-off collections (i.e. Colm Dillane a.k.a. KidSuper for Fall 2023 Menswear), the hunt for the person capable of filling Abloh's very big shoes of has been ongoing.

Pharrell Williams, a Grammy award-winning musician and producer, has always had his hand in the fashion industry. After becoming a success in the streetwear world with his brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, the mogul gradually become a larger figure in the traditional luxury fashion space, working closely with Karl Lagerfeld during his time at Chanel. Williams would go on to walk the Chanel Runway for its Collection des Metiers d'Art 2016/17, as well as launch his own collaboration collection with the brand. He's no stranger to Louis Vuitton, though: When Marc Jacobs was at the helm of the brand's womenswear, he collaborated on a line of accessories.

Williams has also collaborated with esteemed fashion brands such as Diesel and Moncler, and has famously worked with Adidas for almost a decade on his co-branded line, helping to bring the sneaker brand into the world of fashion.

To replace Virgil Abloh is no small order. After the designer's passing, LVMH's chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement, "Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom."

Abloh also appeared on a podcast with Williams in early 2021, where he spoke of his hopes for his legacy: "What I would be [...] impressed by is the next candidate for a house that gets hired as the next head designer has this, like, multidisciplinary background and comes from, you know, not a fashion school and thinks in a different dimension and him get a shot."

Story continues

Abloh's sentiments are certainly reflective of such a visionary multi-hyphenate as Williams. The latter's appointment would be groundbreaking not just because of his previous achievements in the worlds of music and fashion, but because Abloh seemingly passed the torch to Williams, indirectly, himself.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.