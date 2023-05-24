Pharrell Williams to Debut Louis Vuitton Collection During Paris Men's Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams is expected to debut his Louis Vuitton collection during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

According to Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode provisional calendar, Williams will be showing off his designs on June 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Back in February, Williams was named the brand's new Men's creative director, taking over for Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021. "Pharrell Williams is a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion -- establishing himself as a cultural global icon over the past twenty years," Louis Vuitton wrote on Instagram at the time. "The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Maison, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship."

Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO, Pietro Beccari, added in the statement, "I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Stay tuned for Williams' new collection debuting on June 20.