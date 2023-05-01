Pharrell’s Something in the Water Fest Cancels Final Day Due to Severe Weather

2022 Something In The Water Music Festival - Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

The third and final day of Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival at the Virginia Beach waterfront was canceled due to severe weather. The Sunday lineup had boasted Grace Jones, Clipse, Lil Uzi Vert, Wu-Tang Clan, 100 Gecs, Nile Rodgers & Chic, and more artists.

“We did not make this decision easily but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes,” the festival wrote on Twitter, adding, “Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days.” The fest cited it canceled on advisement of the city and local authorities and that current and forecasted storms were approaching along with a tornado warning.

We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cj4kQgiufl — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 30, 2023

“Dearest Virginia, we are the best,” Pharrell said in a statement. “These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best. Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give. Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered.

“The spirit here was felt everywhere!,” he continued. “Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more! Continued blessings and favor to you all.”

The previous two days of the fest included sets from Kid Cudi, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Kehlani,; Lil Wayne, Pharrell with a bevy of his friends, including Busta Rhymes and a surprise appearance from Diddy, and more artists.

Prior to the festival kicking off on Friday, Pharrell told Rolling Stoneabout the process of selecting artists for the bill.

“A lot of it is based on heat. Where’s the heat? In many different categories, it’s where is the heat? And I know we’re super Gen Z heavy and Millennial heavy,” he said. “And it’s my dream for this festival to be across many different age demographics and not just cultural demographics. We’ll get there.”

After spending 2022 in Washington D.C. after Williams feuded with Virginia Beach officials, Something in the Water returned to the Neptunes mastermind’s hometown for the 2023 edition.

