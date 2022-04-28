Pharrell moves his Something in the Water fest to DC for Juneteenth: 'It's love, love, love'

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Pharrell Williams is rebirthing his Something in the Water festival for 2022 and moving it to Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth weekend.

The multihyphenate artist, producer, fashion designer and social justice warrior decided to relocate his music event after clashing with city management in his Virginia Beach hometown following the shooting death of his cousin last year.

With a lineup zigzagging from Usher to Dave Matthews Band to Lil Baby to Calvin Harris, Williams, who will also perform as Pharrell & Phriends, says the guiding force of his festival is “unity and togetherness – not genres, but humans getting together.”

Something in the Water will commandeer three stages along Independence Avenue and adjacent streets June 17-19 – aka Juneteenth weekend. In 2020, Williams was a prominent advocate for making Juneteenth, which celebrates emancipation, a state holiday in Virginia. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation making June 19 a federal holiday.

“Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?” Pharrell, 49, tells USA TODAY about repositioning his festival.

A wrap on Coachella: 5 memorable moments from the 2022 festival

Pharrell Williams is moving his Something in the Water music festival to Washington for 2022.
Pharrell Williams is moving his Something in the Water music festival to Washington for 2022.

The relocation is a pointed rebuke of his city of birth, where the “Happy” star staged a successful Something in the Water event in 2019 with Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliott and Usher among the marquee performers. The festival had an economic impact of more than $24 million for the region.

A planned 2020 edition was postponed by the pandemic and rescheduled for 2021. But the shooting death of Williams’ cousin, Donovon Lynch, by a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021 stirred the musician to confront what he called the “toxic energy” driving the city. A month later, Williams called for a federal investigation into his cousin’s death.

Upon hearing last fall that Williams planned to cancel Something in the Water or move it from Virginia Beach, city management asked him to reconsider. In response, Williams noted his disappointment with the “changing narrative” around his cousin’s death: “I am tired of kindly and politely being shown the door.”

In November, a special grand jury concluded there was no probable cause to charge the officer who shot Lynch.

Williams says he's tired of hearing words but seeing little action from city leaders, and urges those who want the festival to eventually return to Virginia Beach to "tell (leadership) to listen to the kids and get rid of those old ideas and listen to people who are really living it right now.”

Cypress Hill history: New HBO documentary focuses on marijuana, music

Williams is eager to reinstate his festival with a positive backdrop and a starry lineup that also includes Tyler, the Creator, Jon Batiste, T.I., Run the Jewels, Roddy Ricch, Chloe x Halle, Ozuna, Pusha T, Ashanti and Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert and dozens of other artists.

The lineup also pays homage to Washington’s musical foundation – the rhythmically specific go-go music.

Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sounds of the City are part of the Something in the Water lineup, and their music, Williams says, is “a pillar in rap history.”

Even though Something in the Water will be staged a few hours north of Virginia Beach, Williams is adamant that he'll never “leave behind the 757,” a nod to the city’s area code. He’s enlisted corporate sponsors for the festival to participate in “give-backs” to his hometown and emphasizes his commitment to his roots.

“I’m bringing a lot of Virginia with me,” he says. “It’s love, love, love. We just want to continue to be solution-based. Where our solutions are not necessarily wanted, we respect that and will take it to a higher platform. We are all human beings, after all.”

Three-day passes go on sale Saturday at somethinginthewater.com. Fans who purchased festival tickets in previous years have access to a presale.

See the full lineup: Bonnaroo set to return in 2022 with Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The Chicks: See the full lineup

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pharrell's Something in the Water festival shifts to DC for Juneteenth

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend's family home. The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • How much will Liverpool pay for Mohamed Salah?

    Salah’s contract negotiations are still making headlines around the world.

  • Panthers win 13th straight, top Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored 2:26 into overtime and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to a franchise-record 13 games by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night. The winning streak matches the seventh-longest in NHL history and is the league’s longest since Columbus won 16 consecutive games in the 2016-17 season. The victory also marked Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette’s 50th in just 71 games behind the Panthers’ bench. Claude Giroux

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Rookie Mark Kastelic leads Ottawa Senators past Montreal Canadiens 6-4

    OTTAWA — For a kid from Arizona, it doesn’t get much bigger than scoring the game-winning goal on a night that honoured one of the game’s biggest legends. Mark Kastelic scored his first career goal and his second of the night held up as the winner as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-4. “That was so much fun,” said Kastelic. “Probably the most memorable game of my career and super exciting to do it with the guys in that room. They're so supportive and just a fun atmosphere to

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Putting and working smart key to Maude-Aimee Leblanc's ongoing success on LPGA Tour

    Working smarter, not harder, especially on the green, has made all the difference for Canada's Maude-Aimee Leblanc. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., retired from professional golf in October 2019 but returned in September 2020, reinvigorated after a year away from the grind of playing in a different city every week. Leblanc had a remarkably strong 2021, finishing in the top 10 of what was then called the Symetra Tour, the LPGA's feeder circuit, to qualify for the top tour in women's professional

  • Raptors able to keep cool heads in the absence of all-star guard VanVleet

    PHILADELPHIA — In enemy territory, and on the biggest stage for many of them, the young Toronto Raptors could have withered without their all-star point guard in Philadelphia on Monday night. But in a season rife with injuries, the Raptors have learned to win with — and without — the guiding hand of Fred VanVleet. Hours after VanVleet announced he was out for Game 5 with a strained left hip flexor, the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 103-88, holding off elimination for the second time in as

  • Nasa Hataoka wins LA Open by 5 shots at Wilshire CC

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka ran away with DIO Implant LA Open on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club to open the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area. Four strokes ahead entering the round after Jin Young Ko's late meltdown Saturday, Hataoka closed with a 4-under 67 for a five-stroke victory over Hannah Green. Hataoka finished at 15-under 269, a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Brooke Henderson. The 23-year-old Japanese player won her sixth LPGA Tour title a week aft

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Current edge out Red Stars to clinch semifinal berth in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Kansas City Current picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars on Sunday and clinched a berth into the NWSL semifinals. Kansas City opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Alexis Loera got the goal which was assisted by Elyse Bennett. The lead wasn't for long, as Chicago tied the score just two minutes later as Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., native Bianca St. Georges found the back of the net. She played all 90 minutes in the game. Kristen Hamilton then buried what would be the game-winn

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • OG Anunoby on playing with Pascal: ‘Just give him the ball and get out the way’

    OG Anunoby discussed hunting for mismatches, playing alongside Pascal Siakam, Toronto’s mindset heading back home down 3-2, and more after a mammoth Game 5 win in Philly. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors all-star guard doubtful to play in Raptors' do-or-die Game 6

    Toronto Raptors all-star guard Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Thursday's playoff game against the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a strained left hip flexor. VanVleet suffered the injury in the first half of Game 3, ripping his jersey in frustration as he left the court. He didn't play in the Raptors' 103-88 victory in Game 4 in Philadelphia. VanVleet averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season and was named an all-star for the first time, but the 28-year-old has als

  • Canada's Peterman, Gallant grab 2 straight wins at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant scored two consecutive wins at the 2022 mixed doubles curling world championships on Sunday in Geneva, Switzerland. The duo opened the day with an 8-2 win against Spain's Oihane Otaegi and Mikel Unanue (1-2), then followed that up with a 10-5 victory over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Muhammed Zeki Ucan (0-3) in the evening draw. In the opening game, Canada (3-0) started down 1-0 but ran off six straight points in the following four ends to take full cont

  • Thad Young on going toe-to-toe with Joel Embiid: ‘You seen two bears fight before?’

    Following Toronto’s big Game 4 win, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young discussed defending Embiid, the Raptors’ defensive strategy, busting out the crossover, Pascal Siakam’s bounce-back, and, of course, a whole lot of Scottie Barnes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe