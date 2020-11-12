Pharrell Answers Beauty World's Prayers, Announces Skin-Care Line

The music legend is passing along his complexion philosophy via a genderless brand called Humanrace.

Plenty (like, pleeeeenty) of celebrities have gotten into the beauty business over the better part of the last decade, each with varying degrees of demand serving as the impetus for their product lines. But if there's one celebrity brand the beauty world, specifically, has been clamoring for for years, it's one from Pharrell Williams. And it's finally coming.

On Thursday, Williams announced via a cover story in Allure that he will be launching his own skin-care range — a three-piece edit called Humanrace — later on Nov. 25. The genderless, vegan, fragrance-free and "clean" brand comprises a trio of products intended by Williams to create the effect of a "three-minute facial": Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Cream.

The legendary music producer and recording artist's decades-long career has been punctuated by his passion for skin care and wellness. Back in 2013, Williams made waves among beauty circles when he shared his Top Self with Into the Gloss, mainly because, well, he knew his shit. Since his mid-20s, he's been focused on maintaining his complexion — and to look at how little the intervening years have done to shift his appearance (he's now 47), those efforts haven't gone unrewarded.

Williams once noted in an interview that he's not, in fact, a vampire (a nod to his ageless appearance). Williams began seeing dermatologist Dr. Elena Jones more than two decades ago, and it's her expertise he sought when creating and formulating the Humanrace products, tapping her as a consultant.

"This routine is formulated from Pharrell's skin-care experience," said Dr. Jones of the line, in a press release. "We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions. We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no microtears occur which can result in damaging your skin."

Williams also sought to highlight sustainability in choosing the product packaging; Each component is refillable and reusable, as well as made from more than 50% post-consumer recycled landfill plastic.

