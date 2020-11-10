Pharnext 2019 Universal Registration Document Approved by AMF

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2020 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence ("Company") using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, today announced that its 2019 Universal Registration Document has been approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on November 9, 2020 under number N° R. 20-029.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public, in English only, on Pharnext website at www.pharnext.com, under Investors/Regulated Information and also on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org. Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge from Pharnext (46, rue Saint-Lazare 75009 Paris).

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG(TM). The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext and its business, including in respect of timing of and prospects for clinical trials and regulatory submissions of the Company's product candidates as well as a potential financing transaction, the use of proceeds therefrom and cash runway. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnext considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's URD approved by the AMF on November 9, 2020 under number N° R. 20-029 as well as in its annual periodic management reports and press releases (copies of which are available on www.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or not currently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Pharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Pharnext disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.]

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Pharnext shares in any country, including the United States. The Company's securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the issuer that will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements.

Contacts

David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

Media Relations (International)

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Sukaina Virji

Alexandra Harrison

pharnext@consilium-comms.com Media Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeffrey Freedman

jfreedman@rooneyco.com

+1 646 432 0191 Media Relations (France)

Ulysse Communication

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Pierre-Louis Germain

+33 (0)6 64 79 97 51

plgermain@ulysse-communication.com

+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 Investors Relations (U.S.)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Janhavi Mohite

janhavi.mohite@sternir.com

+1 212 362 1200 Financial Communication (Europe)

Actifin

Stéphane Ruiz

sruiz@actifin.fr

+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15

SOURCE: Pharnext via EQS Newswire





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/615712/Pharnext-2019-Universal-Registration-Document-Approved-by-AMF



