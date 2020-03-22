What Is Pharming Group's (AMS:PHARM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Pharming Group (AMS:PHARM) share price has dived 43% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 2.5% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Pharming Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.37 that sentiment around Pharming Group isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Pharming Group has a lower P/E than the average (32.7) P/E for companies in the biotechs industry.

ENXTAM:PHARM Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 22nd 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Pharming Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Pharming Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, Pharming Group grew EPS by a whopping 41% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Pharming Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Pharming Group holds net cash of €21m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Pharming Group's P/E Ratio

Pharming Group has a P/E of 13.4. That's below the average in the NL market, which is 14.7. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer Given Pharming Group's P/E ratio has declined from 23.3 to 13.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

