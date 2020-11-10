Our Take On PharmAust's (ASX:PAA) CEO Salary

Roger Aston became the CEO of PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) in 2018, and we think it's a good time to look at the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for PharmAust.

How Does Total Compensation For Roger Aston Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, PharmAust Limited has a market capitalization of AU$38m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$285k over the year to June 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. In particular, the salary of AU$260.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under AU$275m, the reported median total CEO compensation was AU$414k. That is to say, Roger Aston is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Roger Aston also holds AU$1.7m worth of PharmAust stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$260k AU$260k 91% Other AU$25k AU$25k 9% Total Compensation AU$285k AU$285k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 66% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 34% of the pie. PharmAust is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

PharmAust Limited's Growth

PharmAust Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 35% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 5.2%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has PharmAust Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with PharmAust Limited for providing a total return of 159% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

As we noted earlier, PharmAust pays its CEO lower than the norm for similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Since EPS growth is heading in a positive direction; many would agree with our assessment that the pay is modest. Given the strong history of shareholder returns, the shareholders are probably very happy with Roger's performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 4 warning signs for PharmAust that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

