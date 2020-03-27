Is Pharmanutra (BIT:PHN) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Pharmanutra S.p.A. (BIT:PHN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Pharmanutra's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2019 Pharmanutra had debt of €5.62m, up from €5.34m in one year. However, it does have €18.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €13.2m.

A Look At Pharmanutra's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Pharmanutra had liabilities of €16.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €4.46m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €18.8m in cash and €15.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast €13.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Pharmanutra has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Pharmanutra has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Pharmanutra has increased its EBIT by 3.0% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pharmanutra's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Pharmanutra may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Pharmanutra produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 53% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Pharmanutra has €13.2m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So is Pharmanutra's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Pharmanutra, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

